Those of us living here know Columbus' real estate market has been hot for a while.

But now that Zillow dubbed our housing market one of the country's hottest, what can we expect?

Driving the news: We asked Columbus Realtors president Scott Hrabcak for his predictions.

What he's saying:

🔥 Falling interest rates will stoke the fire.

Mortgage rates are down from October's near 8% peak, which kept many prospective buyers and sellers on the sidelines last year.

The National Association of Realtors' chief economist predicts rates will stay closer to 6%, likely low enough to heat things up during the typical summer surge.

"That's a little easier to accept for sellers … and provides an opportunity for new homebuyers to look at properties that otherwise might have been a little out of reach," Hrabcak says.

💸 It will remain a sellers' market.

New inventory is unlikely to catch up with demand any time soon, though, which means buyers must still come to the table with financing approved and be ready to compromise.

Hrabcak suggests shopping around for a realtor until you find one who represents your needs and "idea of affordability."

🚗 Columbus' outer ring will expand.

Delaware and Union counties are experiencing rapid growth thanks to availability of land for homebuilding, and that's unlikely to change in 2024.

Similar booms in Licking and Pickaway counties are expected to keep our metro area's footprint growing.

"Many of us wouldn't have considered Marysville or Delaware Columbus suburbs a decade ago, but more people are finding a 30- or 40-minute commute isn't too bad," Hrabcak says — especially if they're Ohio transplants or they're working from home.

The bottom line: "Several publications are looking at Ohio's three Cs — Columbus, Cincinnati and Cleveland — as being in the top 10 in the nation for activity in 2024," Hrabcak tells Axios. "It's going to be a big year."