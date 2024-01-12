Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Hines analysis of Census Bureau and Moody's data; Note: Population demand is a theoretical housing demand metric based on long-term household formation and homeownership rates by age cohort; Chart: Axios Visuals

Here's a visual that represents the crux of our local housing crisis.

By the numbers: The Columbus metro area was short over 41,000 homes as of 2022, according to figures global developer Hines shared with Axios.

That number represents nearly 5% of the market's existing inventory.

What's happening: There aren't enough homes being built to keep up with our area's increase in households — and the same is true nationwide, Axios' Sami Sparber reports.

Between the lines: Columbus' chart mirrors the U.S. as a whole, with both illustrating how housing starts have plunged since the 2008 financial crisis.

Central Ohio's surging population is compounding the problem.

A planned overhaul of Columbus' zoning code is expected to help.

Meanwhile, high mortgage rates are deterring potential sellers from putting their homes on the market.