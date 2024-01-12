37 mins ago - News

Why Columbus homes are so expensive, in one chart

headshot
Existing housing units relative to population demand in the Columbus metro area
Data: Hines analysis of Census Bureau and Moody's data; Note: Population demand is a theoretical housing demand metric based on long-term household formation and homeownership rates by age cohort; Chart: Axios Visuals

Here's a visual that represents the crux of our local housing crisis.

By the numbers: The Columbus metro area was short over 41,000 homes as of 2022, according to figures global developer Hines shared with Axios.

  • That number represents nearly 5% of the market's existing inventory.

What's happening: There aren't enough homes being built to keep up with our area's increase in households — and the same is true nationwide, Axios' Sami Sparber reports.

Between the lines: Columbus' chart mirrors the U.S. as a whole, with both illustrating how housing starts have plunged since the 2008 financial crisis.

Meanwhile, high mortgage rates are deterring potential sellers from putting their homes on the market.

  • As of early 2022, nearly a fourth of the homes that did sell were being scooped up by investors.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more