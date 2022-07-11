Data: Redfin; Chart: Nicki Camberg/Axios

It's not just the Johnsons buying the house next door — it's also Johnson LLC.

Driving the news: Nearly 25% of Columbus homes sold in the first quarter of 2022 were purchased by housing investors, per new data from Redfin.

That was one of the highest percentages in the country.

Why it matters: The low — but expensive — supply of available housing stock is making it tough for residential buyers, a problem made worse by investors gobbling up the few that are available.

State of play: Investors want these homes in order to cash in on soaring rental prices, Redfin's report notes.