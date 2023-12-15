Columbus' year in Google searches

Here's more proof Columbus is a soccer town.

Driving the news: Google released its annual data summarizing cities' top searches, and Columbus is the only place in the country that had "Cincinnati vs Inter Miami" in its top five.

Between the lines: We're guessing soccer fans wanted to see superstar Lionel Messi at the Oct. 7 match. The Crew had already faced Inter Miami before his sensational signing.

PSG vs. Al Nassr — involving Messi's former team — was our No. 1 "versus" sports search.

The intrigue: "Ohio" was No. 2 nationwide for meme searches, behind only Kevin James.

We've been telling you for years … it's all Ohio.

Unfortunately this most recent round of Buckeye State memes is mostly disparaging, but we'll take the high road and say that all press is good press.

