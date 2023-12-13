A sea of Crew fans cheer and dance in the plaza outside Lower.com Field after yesterday's championship parade. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

This is what Columbus envisioned when it began developing the Arena District so many years ago.

A blighted neighborhood — anchored by the enormous, menacing former state prison — completely transformed to become our very own Canyon of Heroes.

Why it matters: The Columbus Crew's first championship in 2008 was won at a neutral site and the second in 2020 was notable for its lack of any public festivities because of COVID.

But this victory was especially gratifying, fans told us along the parade route yesterday, because it was earned and celebrated at home.

Marching the news: Thousands clad in black and gold celebrated the 2023 championship in style.

The parade featured pedal wagons, local dignitaries, the Linden-McKinley school band and fans liberally enjoying the Arena District's outdoor drinking zone.

Crew fans line Nationwide Boulevard with signs during the parade, including one for team president Tim Bezbatchenko. Photo: Courtesy of the Crew

Zoom in: Fans Jennifer Millisor and Sarah Millisor Irvin watched the victory rally wearing brand new "2023 MLS Champs" hoodies.

They fell in love with the team after winning seats in an auction a few years ago and are now dedicated season ticket holders.

"This team brings people together," Sarah said. "This is the first really fantastic celebration they've been able to have. I'm happy for them."

What they're saying: It wasn't that long ago that a grassroots campaign fought for the team's survival in Columbus, one fan noted, reflecting on a turbulent last few years for the franchise.

Now the team is firmly planted here and celebrating another title.

Team captain Darlington Nagbe hoists the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy during the parade. Photo: Courtesy of the Crew

Between the lines: Columbus has long been the "spiritual home" of the U.S. men's national team, but it is now the toast of Major League Soccer.

The Crew has won two of the last four MLS Cup trophies and is set to host the All-Star Game next year.

"Columbus is a soccer town," Crew defender Josh Williams said at the rally. "Glory to Columbus!"

Lower.com Field is a bona fide "cathedral to soccer," boasted team president Tim Bezbatchenko.

Once the speeches ended, fans of the club, named for our Midwestern work ethic, left the cathedral and marched up Nationwide Boulevard.

Many of them filtered out the side streets and headed back to their offices.

MLS Cup MVP Cucho Hernández during yesterday's parade. Photo: Courtesy of the Crew

Crew fans outside Lower.com Field cheer as players lift the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy. Photo: Courtesy of the Crew