Crew win MLS Cup
We are the champions once again.
- The Crew defeated Los Angeles FC 2-1 Saturday night to earn their third MLS Cup — their first at Lower.com Field.
Why it matters: The post-match celebration that ensued was long overdue for faithful fans, who just five years ago were uncertain if their team would even stay in Columbus.
Catch up quick: The Crew most recently won it all in 2020, but only 1,500 spectators witnessed the victory at then-Mapfre Stadium because of pandemic restrictions. Celebrations were only online.
The latest: Last night, fans set an attendance record of 20,802.
- Following the post-game formalities, players finally hoisted the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy in front of more than 3,000 rowdy Nordeckians, leading a wave-style cheer down the fan section from the sideline.
- The cheering and drumming continued down a rainy Nationwide Boulevard when the crowd finally departed the stadium, long after the fireworks and gold confetti cannons popped off.
- After Lower.com Field emptied, Columbus native Aidan Morris stood alone on the pitch in the pouring rain, taking in the moment, which WBNS-TV's Adam King captured in a touching video.
Of note: First-year head coach Wilfried Nancy made history as the first Black coach to win the Cup.
What they're saying: Longtime season ticket holders Scott and Gabe Holmes — decked out in yellow "Crewnicorn" hats — told us the win was especially validating for a team that always seems to be billed as the underdog.
- "To be able to see them win it all here, it's amazing," Gabe Holmes said.
The bottom line: During their locker room celebration, the team posed with a sign declaring "Columbus is a soccer town."
- With two championships in four years, and the All-Star Game headed our way in July, the Crew continues to cement our city in MLS history.
What's next: A parade along Nationwide Boulevard is planned for Tuesday, with details still to come.
