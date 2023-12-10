Crew win MLS Cup

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Crew fans celebrate in the Nordecke during last night's MLS Cup victory. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

We are the champions once again.

The Crew defeated Los Angeles FC 2-1 Saturday night to earn their third MLS Cup — their first at Lower.com Field.

Why it matters: The post-match celebration that ensued was long overdue for faithful fans, who just five years ago were uncertain if their team would even stay in Columbus.

Catch up quick: The Crew most recently won it all in 2020, but only 1,500 spectators witnessed the victory at then-Mapfre Stadium because of pandemic restrictions. Celebrations were only online.

The latest: Last night, fans set an attendance record of 20,802.

Following the post-game formalities, players finally hoisted the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy in front of more than 3,000 rowdy Nordeckians, leading a wave-style cheer down the fan section from the sideline.

Steven Moreira holds up the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy as Cucho Hernandez gestures toward fans in the Nordecke. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The cheering and drumming continued down a rainy Nationwide Boulevard when the crowd finally departed the stadium, long after the fireworks and gold confetti cannons popped off.

After Lower.com Field emptied, Columbus native Aidan Morris stood alone on the pitch in the pouring rain, taking in the moment, which WBNS-TV's Adam King captured in a touching video.

Of note: First-year head coach Wilfried Nancy made history as the first Black coach to win the Cup.

Head coach Wilfried Nancy cheers with fans following last night's victory. Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

What they're saying: Longtime season ticket holders Scott and Gabe Holmes — decked out in yellow "Crewnicorn" hats — told us the win was especially validating for a team that always seems to be billed as the underdog.

"To be able to see them win it all here, it's amazing," Gabe Holmes said.

The "Crewnicorns," son Gabe Holmes, left, and father Scott Holmes, right, posing with stuffed Crew-themed unicorns they set near the players' bench during the regular season. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

The bottom line: During their locker room celebration, the team posed with a sign declaring "Columbus is a soccer town."

With two championships in four years, and the All-Star Game headed our way in July, the Crew continues to cement our city in MLS history.

What's next: A parade along Nationwide Boulevard is planned for Tuesday, with details still to come.