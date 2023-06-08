2 hours ago - Sports

Lionel Messi says he's taking his talents to Inter Miami

Martin Vassolo
Photo illustration of Lionel Messi in front of a black and pink art deco pattern of palm leaves.

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

After being rumored for months, it's finally official: Argentine soccer legend Lionel Messi announced he's taking his talents to South Florida to play for Inter Miami.

Why it matters: Miami feels like the sports capital of the world this year.

Catch up fast: Messi, arguably the greatest soccer player of all time, played the last two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain after spending most of his career with FC Barcelona — but his contract expires later this month.

What they're saying: "After winning the World Cup and not being able to return to Barcelona, it was my turn to go to the league of the United States to live football in another way and to enjoy the day to day more," he said in an interview with Spanish outlets Mundo Deportivo and Sport. "Obviously, with the same responsibility and desire to play well and do things well as always. But in a calmer way."

Zoom in: Miami has a sizable Argentine community, which came out in droves to cheer on the national team during the World Cup and packed Hard Rock Stadium last year to watch Messi play an international friendly match.

  • Inter Miami currently plays in Fort Lauderdale but plans to build a soccer stadium on public land near Miami International Airport, where the Melreese golf course is currently located.

What we're watching: How high will ticket prices climb?

