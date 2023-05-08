Recapping Miami's fun F1 weekend

Only in Miami can you attend a pool party at a Formula 1 race. Photo: Martin Vassolo/Axios

Martin here! Who else feels like they need an oil change after this weekend?

The Miami Grand Prix brought fast cars, celebrities and parties to the city.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the race Sunday, but what happened off-track was arguably just as fun.

What I saw: I was at the track Friday and Sunday, and feeling the power of these race cars screaming around the track was unreal.

I was invited to check out the Hard Rock Beach Club, a luxury oasis in the middle of the busy track with cabana seating, concerts and two pools.

Sitting feet away from drivers as they rounded turns 11 and 12, I felt like I was courtside at an NBA game while somehow lounging at a hotel pool deck.

What they're saying: Keith Sheldon, Hard Rock International's president of entertainment, told me the Beach Club appeals to both traditional fans and newcomers drawn in by the likes of the Jonas Brothers and Tiesto.

"It kind of gave folks an entry point to not only experience all that F1 has to offer, but also enjoy some of the entertainment components," he said.

Bravely wearing my McLaren hat to a Red Bull bar. Photo: Martin Vassolo/Axios

What else: I stopped by Mexican restaurant La Tiendita, which partnered with Red Bull to transform into Casa Checo — honoring the team's Mexican driver, Checo Perez.

I sipped on a Red Bull watermelon margarita, advertised as "Checo's Fav," and checked out one of his race suits on display while folks around me danced to Latin hits.

Of note: F1's only American driver, Fort Lauderdale native Logan Sargeant, finished in last place Sunday.

The bottom line: Like my Dad always says, the best seat in the house is always your house — which is where I watched Sunday's race after enjoying the festivities.