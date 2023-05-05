Miami Grand Prix cheat sheet: Cheap tickets and who to root for

2 hours ago - Sports

Wake up and smell the motor oil. Formula 1 weekend kicks off Friday ahead of Sunday's Miami Grand Prix.

Why it matters: F1 surged in popularity after the release of the Netflix docuseries "Drive to Survive" in 2019, and the league is quickly expanding its U.S. footprint.

  • The inaugural Miami GP was last year and Las Vegas will host a race in November.

With several pop-up events and watch parties, it will be hard to ignore the action. Here are a few pointers to help you fake your fandom this weekend:

How it works: Twenty drivers race 57 laps around Hard Rock Stadium, navigating sharp turns and top-speed straightaways.

Hometown driver: For the first time since 2015, F1 has an American driver: Fort Lauderdale native Logan Sargeant.

  • He's a die-hard Heat and Dolphins fan who loves Publix lemonade, Eminem and "Wolf of Wall Street."
  • The Williams Racing rookie will be competing in his first Miami GP in front of his home crowd. Cheer on No. 2 in blue!

Red Bull domination: Reigning F1 championship team Red Bull has won every race so far this season.

Watch the start: If you thought Miami traffic couldn't get worse, just wait for the pileup on Turn 1.

  • The first turn is a great opportunity for drivers to move up in the field — but only if they don't crash into each other. Scream "Lights out and away we go" at the start.
They made the top-three finishers at last year's Miami GP wear football helmets on the podium. Here, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz shakes hands with Dolphins legend Dan Marino after coming in third. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images
They made the top-three finishers at last year's Miami GP wear football helmets on the podium. Here, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz shakes hands with Dolphins legend Dan Marino after coming in third. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

If you go: Grandstand ticket prices have gone down recently: the cheapest 3-day pass we saw yesterday was $443.

  • Tickets to explore the race campus start at $100.
  • The cheapest option is to go to today's practice. You can see the cars up close and explore the campus for $35.

Go deeper: Behind-the-scenes documentary "Against the Clock" shows how last year's race came together.

