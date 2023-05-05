Miami Grand Prix cheat sheet: Cheap tickets and who to root for

Share on email (opens in new window)

Wake up and smell the motor oil. Formula 1 weekend kicks off Friday ahead of Sunday's Miami Grand Prix.

Why it matters: F1 surged in popularity after the release of the Netflix docuseries "Drive to Survive" in 2019, and the league is quickly expanding its U.S. footprint.

The inaugural Miami GP was last year and Las Vegas will host a race in November.

With several pop-up events and watch parties, it will be hard to ignore the action. Here are a few pointers to help you fake your fandom this weekend:

How it works: Twenty drivers race 57 laps around Hard Rock Stadium, navigating sharp turns and top-speed straightaways.

F1 cars can reach speeds of up to 235 mph and attack corners at over 100 mph. Drivers endure up to 6 G-forces on turns — twice the amount an astronaut feels during a rocket launch.

Drivers practice Friday, run timed laps Saturday to set the starting lineup and then race Sunday at 3:30pm on ESPN.

Hometown driver: For the first time since 2015, F1 has an American driver: Fort Lauderdale native Logan Sargeant.

He's a die-hard Heat and Dolphins fan who loves Publix lemonade, Eminem and "Wolf of Wall Street."

The Williams Racing rookie will be competing in his first Miami GP in front of his home crowd. Cheer on No. 2 in blue!

Red Bull domination: Reigning F1 championship team Red Bull has won every race so far this season.

The team is led by two-time F1 champ and last year's Miami GP winner Max Verstappen, whose rivalry with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has become polarizing. Pick a side!

Watch the start: If you thought Miami traffic couldn't get worse, just wait for the pileup on Turn 1.

The first turn is a great opportunity for drivers to move up in the field — but only if they don't crash into each other. Scream "Lights out and away we go" at the start.

They made the top-three finishers at last year's Miami GP wear football helmets on the podium. Here, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz shakes hands with Dolphins legend Dan Marino after coming in third. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

If you go: Grandstand ticket prices have gone down recently: the cheapest 3-day pass we saw yesterday was $443.

Tickets to explore the race campus start at $100.

The cheapest option is to go to today's practice. You can see the cars up close and explore the campus for $35.

Go deeper: Behind-the-scenes documentary "Against the Clock" shows how last year's race came together.