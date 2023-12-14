Two years after President Biden signed legislation to fund a nationwide network of electric vehicle charging stations, Ohio is leading the charge.

Driving the news: The first station in the country made possible by the $5 billion program opened last week on Interstate 70, just west of Columbus, Axios' Joann Muller reports.

Why it matters: Having convenient, reliable fast chargers along major highways is an important confidence-booster for people considering an EV.

EV uptake in Ohio is lagging compared to other parts of the U.S., but an influx of new chargers could help it surge.

Catch up quick: The 2021 infrastructure law established the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program (NEVI), administered by the Federal Highway Administration.

The intent was to give money to all 50 states to deploy taxpayer-funded fast chargers near federal highways designated as "alternative fuel corridors."

Once the highway charging network is complete, states can use remaining funds to deploy chargers elsewhere.

The big picture: So far, 26 states have made an effort to spend their share of the money.

But the effort is moving at typically slow government speed, while the privately funded buildout of charging stations continues separately.

Ohio and Hawaii are the furthest along, with firm contracts in place.

Reality check: Ohio has a lot of room to grow — if you recall, Muller documented how a lack of stations here almost wrecked her March road trip from Florida to Michigan.

Zoom in: Only the one NEVI-funded station in Ohio is up and running so far, located at the Pilot Travel Center in Madison County.

It includes four EVgo fast chargers under an overhead canopy, plus restrooms, Wi-Fi, food, beverages and other conveniences.

What's next: The highway charging station is the first of more than two dozen expected to open in Ohio by the end of 2024.