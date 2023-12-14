Ohio debuts country's first Biden-funded EV chargers
Two years after President Biden signed legislation to fund a nationwide network of electric vehicle charging stations, Ohio is leading the charge.
Driving the news: The first station in the country made possible by the $5 billion program opened last week on Interstate 70, just west of Columbus, Axios' Joann Muller reports.
Why it matters: Having convenient, reliable fast chargers along major highways is an important confidence-booster for people considering an EV.
- EV uptake in Ohio is lagging compared to other parts of the U.S., but an influx of new chargers could help it surge.
Catch up quick: The 2021 infrastructure law established the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program (NEVI), administered by the Federal Highway Administration.
- The intent was to give money to all 50 states to deploy taxpayer-funded fast chargers near federal highways designated as "alternative fuel corridors."
- Once the highway charging network is complete, states can use remaining funds to deploy chargers elsewhere.
The big picture: So far, 26 states have made an effort to spend their share of the money.
- But the effort is moving at typically slow government speed, while the privately funded buildout of charging stations continues separately.
- Ohio and Hawaii are the furthest along, with firm contracts in place.
Reality check: Ohio has a lot of room to grow — if you recall, Muller documented how a lack of stations here almost wrecked her March road trip from Florida to Michigan.
Zoom in: Only the one NEVI-funded station in Ohio is up and running so far, located at the Pilot Travel Center in Madison County.
- It includes four EVgo fast chargers under an overhead canopy, plus restrooms, Wi-Fi, food, beverages and other conveniences.
What's next: The highway charging station is the first of more than two dozen expected to open in Ohio by the end of 2024.
- The state will receive $140 million in NEVI funding over five years and is already planning a second round of 25 additional charging stations, per the Ohio Department of Transportation.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.