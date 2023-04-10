4 mins ago - Business

EV registration rates haven't surged in the Midwest yet

Alissa Widman Neese
Data: S&P Global Mobility; Chart: Axios Visuals
Electric vehicle (EV) registration rates in the Midwest were among the lowest of 28 Axios Local cities as of January 2023.

By the numbers: EVs accounted for 3.7% of monthly new vehicle registrations in the Columbus area — up just slightly from 3.3% last January.

  • Rates ranged from 2.2% in Cleveland to 4.3% in Minnesota's Twin Cities.
  • Chicago, where buyers receive a $4,000 state credit for EV purchases, was an outlier at 7.6% — higher than the national average of 7%.

Yes, but: Columbus' adoptions lead Ohio, so at least we're setting the pace statewide.

What's happening: EVs are gaining popularity as a cleaner alternative to gasoline-powered cars, but obstacles like charging access and high prices are still preventing buyers from going electric.

  • Concerns about cold Midwest weather affecting battery performance may also be partially to blame — a challenge Axios' Joann Mueller faced in Ohio during an early March road trip from Florida to Michigan.

What we're watching: Ohio has $100 million in federal dollars available to expand its charging infrastructure over the next five years, with an initial focus on interstate corridors.

  • The Ohio Department of Transportation tells Axios it received 300 proposals to install and operate stations; so much interest that it pushed back its timeline for awarding funding to this summer.
  • Construction is expected to begin later this year.
