EV registration rates haven't surged in the Midwest yet

Data: S&P Global Mobility; Chart: Axios Visuals

Electric vehicle (EV) registration rates in the Midwest were among the lowest of 28 Axios Local cities as of January 2023.

By the numbers: EVs accounted for 3.7% of monthly new vehicle registrations in the Columbus area — up just slightly from 3.3% last January.

Rates ranged from 2.2% in Cleveland to 4.3% in Minnesota's Twin Cities.

Chicago, where buyers receive a $4,000 state credit for EV purchases, was an outlier at 7.6% — higher than the national average of 7%.

Yes, but: Columbus' adoptions lead Ohio, so at least we're setting the pace statewide.

What's happening: EVs are gaining popularity as a cleaner alternative to gasoline-powered cars, but obstacles like charging access and high prices are still preventing buyers from going electric.

Concerns about cold Midwest weather affecting battery performance may also be partially to blame — a challenge Axios' Joann Mueller faced in Ohio during an early March road trip from Florida to Michigan.

What we're watching: Ohio has $100 million in federal dollars available to expand its charging infrastructure over the next five years, with an initial focus on interstate corridors.