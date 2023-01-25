Charted: New EV registrations in Ohio

Data: Smart Columbus; Note: December 2022 data not yet available.; Chart: Axios Visuals

Columbus leads the state in registrations of alternative fuel vehicles (AFV), according to Smart Columbus data.

The category includes EVs, plug-in hybrids and vehicles that run on compressed natural gas and fuel cells.

By the numbers: Nearly 24% of statewide registrations in 2022 came from our region.

At 22%, Cleveland wasn't far behind.

What we're watching: Whether registrations keep surging in 2023. Last year's total was more than double 2019's — and December data isn't even available yet.

Yes, but: The nearly 44,000 registered AFVs in Ohio still account for less than 1% of the more than 8 million total vehicles registered.

What they're saying: "We've been building awareness and education," Smart Columbus director Jordan Davis told Columbus Business First. "Now there's product. The conversation's going to change in the next five years."