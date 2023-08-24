Columbus area under extreme heat watch today
Did you think the arrival of football season and pumpkin-spice everythings meant fall weather was around the corner?
Sweat level: Think again. Central Ohio is under an excessive heat watch Thursday between noon-9pm, per the National Weather Service.
- Expect temperatures up to 96 degrees and a heat index reaching up to 110.
- It'll be very warm again Friday, with temps cooling down to highs in the 80s this weekend.
The big picture: A sweltering, stagnant air mass is currently draped across the entire Central U.S., resulting in this extreme "heat dome," Axios' Andrew Freedman writes.
- As of Wednesday afternoon, about 150 million people were under extreme heat alerts from Chicago to New Orleans.
State of play: The high temps come as students across the region are headed back to school and athletic teams take the field.
- Columbus City Schools tells us they'll follow state guidelines when it comes to outdoor practice and game safety.
Meanwhile: Columbus Metropolitan Library branches and community center locations open at 9am as cooling centers.
Yes, but: If you're looking to take a dip, you might have to wait a few days.
- Most public pools are closed for the season or are only open on weekends.
- Driving Park, Dodge, Glenwood and Tuttle pools in Columbus are open noon-6pm Saturday and noon-5pm Sunday. Suburban pool schedules vary.
