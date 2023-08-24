Share on email (opens in new window)

A computer model depiction of the historic intensity of the heat dome across the Central U.S. Image: Tomer Burg/Polarwx.com

Did you think the arrival of football season and pumpkin-spice everythings meant fall weather was around the corner?

Sweat level: Think again. Central Ohio is under an excessive heat watch Thursday between noon-9pm, per the National Weather Service.

Expect temperatures up to 96 degrees and a heat index reaching up to 110.

It'll be very warm again Friday, with temps cooling down to highs in the 80s this weekend.

The big picture: A sweltering, stagnant air mass is currently draped across the entire Central U.S., resulting in this extreme "heat dome," Axios' Andrew Freedman writes.

As of Wednesday afternoon, about 150 million people were under extreme heat alerts from Chicago to New Orleans.

State of play: The high temps come as students across the region are headed back to school and athletic teams take the field.

Columbus City Schools tells us they'll follow state guidelines when it comes to outdoor practice and game safety.

Meanwhile: Columbus Metropolitan Library branches and community center locations open at 9am as cooling centers.

Yes, but: If you're looking to take a dip, you might have to wait a few days.