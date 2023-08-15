Share on email (opens in new window)

Whether you're ready or not, pumpkin-flavored everything is back.

Driving the news: Fall beers have already hit shelves and Dunkin' pumpkin spice lattes are back tomorrow, while Starbucks PSLs are likely to return Aug. 24.

The latest: Several websites report that Wendy's will be the latest to join the trend, with the Dublin-based chain rumored to be debuting a pumpkin spice Frosty and cold brew Sept. 12.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: I'll be one of the first in line to try it!

Disclaimer: I typed this while enjoying a bowl of Special K pumpkin spice crunch cereal and the aroma of a pumpkin pecan waffles candle from Bath & Body Works.

The bottom line: Hi, I'm the problem, it's me.

📬 We want to know: What's your favorite pumpkin spice-themed item? And how soon is too soon to enjoy it? Email [email protected].