A computer model depiction of the historic intensity of the heat dome across the Central U.S. Image: Tomer Burg/Polarwx.com

In a summer featuring countless heat domes and record high temperatures, the season appears to have saved the worst for last.

The big picture: A sweltering, stagnant air mass is now draped across the Central U.S., resulting in "dangerous," "searing" and "brutal" heat; meanwhile, southern Europe is seeing another bout of extreme heat as well.

Globally, August is headed for another monthly heat record, likely sealing the deal for a hottest Northern Hemisphere summer.

In some areas, the heat dome smothering the region with record heat and humidity is yielding heat indices between 120°F and 130°F. By itself, it's setting records dating back to 1950 and beyond.

Historical weather data indicates that the heat dome is stronger than that seen in August 1936 (during the Dust Bowl-era), though land-use and drought helped make for warmer local surface temperatures back then.

Why it matters: As of Wednesday morning, 126 million people were under extreme heat alerts, from Chicago to New Orleans.

Eye-popping stat: In the continental U.S., at least 100 heat records are being set or tied per day this week, with that blistering pace expected to continue into the weekend.

Zoom in: It's so hot in Des Moines, reports Axios Des Moines' Linh Ta, even a local ice cream shop is closing for several days. City schools moved outdoor activities to the morning and evening hours, and emergency cooling centers are open to help people escape the dangerous conditions.

Axios reporters in Indianapolis and Minneapolis described the air as being hot and heavy. In the Twin Cities, parks departments canceled outdoor fitness classes, and a horse racing track pushed its evening start time back by 90 minutes.

In Minneapolis, temperatures are expected to hit the high 90s with heat index values soaring above 110. As a result, forecasters have warned that roads could buckle.

In Indianapolis, where Thursday's forecast high temp of 98 would tie the record-high set for Aug. 24 in 1936, residents were told to limit their time outdoors; park facilities have become cooling centers.

All local public pools have already closed for the season as kids have returned to school. Indianapolis Public Schools, the city's largest district, has been providing extra water breaks, adding fans to classrooms, relaxing dress codes and restricting outdoor activities this week.

Threat level: Extreme heat is the top weather-related killer in the U.S. during a typical year, the Weather Service has found.

By the numbers: In Oklahoma on Monday, one observing site in the northeastern part of the state recorded a heat index record of 127°F.

In Sioux Falls, S.D., the overnight minimum temperature of 81°F early Tuesday tied the record for the hottest such temperature on record, per the NWS.

And in Lawrence, Kan., the heat index hit 134°F Sunday after the air temperature reached 102°F.

Chicago could see its first triple-digit high since 2012 on Wednesday, with a heat index between 105°F and 115°F or higher, per the NWS.

Zoom out: Monthly and all-time high temperature records were set Tuesday in France, with more expected Friday.

In the Alps, a record high freezing level was noted in Switzerland, meaning any snowpack or glaciers in the area were experiencing melting — even at the highest altitudes.

In France, where red heat alerts are in effect this week, a nuclear power operator warned of potential power curbs, because river waters needed to cool the reactors were impacted by the heat.

All-time high temperature records were set Monday in Lapalud, in southeastern France, at 108.9°F (42.7°C), and Vinsobres in the Rhone Valley, at 103.6°F (42.4°C) on Monday, according to Etienne Kapikian of Meteo France.

At Puy-Saint-Martin, the temperature hit 110°F (43.5°C) Tuesday, with the possibility of hotter temperatures on Wednesday.

Context: The burning of fossil fuels is causing heat waves in the U.S., Europe and other areas to become hotter, longer-lasting and more likely.

Recent studies have shown that certain extreme heat events would have been virtually impossible without human-caused warming.

"The reality is 20 years from now a summer like this one will feel like a relatively mild summer," said UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain in an online briefing Monday. "In terms of the incredible, just frenetic pace of global extremes we're seeing this summer in terms of temperature and precipitation, that is only going to get worse as the climate continues to warm."

Scientists have shown that every tenth of a degree of warming prevented would avert even worse extreme weather events. This would require sharp and rapid greenhouse gas emissions cuts.

What's next: The U.S. heat dome is likely to settle to the south with time, but it won't dissipate entirely, as the latest forecasts show unusually hot conditions continuing in the South and Southwest through at least the end of the month.