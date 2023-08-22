Over a 141 million people in the U.S. were under heat alerts on Monday night as a dangerous heat dome lingered over a major swath of the Midwest, South and Southwest.

The big picture: The heat dome is setting records for its intensity since at least 1950 and comes in a summer that's been notable for its historic high temperatures.

The strength of this heat dome appears to be beating the August 1936 one, which occurred in the midst of the notorious "Dust Bowl." That's despite producing somewhat lower temperatures at the surface this year.

State of play: The "monster" heat is expected to persist over most of the central U.S. until the end of the week, and "numerous" daily high-temperature records are likely to be set, per a National Weather Service (NWS) forecast discussion Monday.

Multiple major cities with populations above 500,000 people were under extreme heat alerts — including Chicago, Dallas, Twin Cities, Kansas City, Louisville, Nashville and Oklahoma City.

Some places have already seen heat index values of 105-20°F over the past couple days — including St. Louis, Little Rock, Des Moines, Dallas and Oklahoma City. And Metro St Louis' forecast showed heat index values of 115-120°F Tuesday.

Meanwhile, some 39 million people were under red flag alerts for increased risk of fire danger because of warm temperatures, low humidity and high winds.

By the numbers: New temperature and heat index records have been set in multiple cities in the past few days — including in Dallas-Fort Worth, which hit a new all-time high temperature of 106°F as its airport entered a 40th straight day of temperatures above 100°F on Monday.

The NWS Austin noted Sunday that the Texas city had endured 44 straight days of temperatures above 100°F.

In Oklahoma, the Miami Mesonet site recorded a new all-time heat index high of 126.19°F on Monday.

Iowa's Sioux City set a new heat index record on Monday afternoon when it hit 122°F.

And in Lawrence, Kansas, the heat index hit 134°F degrees after the temperature reached 102°F the dew point 84°F.

A map showing the record-setting heat dome. Credit: Tomer Burg

What they're saying: The NWS said Monday afternoon the dangerous heat was expected to "expand and intensify."

"Temperatures and heat indices will reach levels that would pose a health risk, and be potentially deadly to anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration," it said.

Threat level: Though its toll is often not immediately apparent, extreme heat is the most dangerous weather-related hazard, and it's becoming more common and severe from human-caused climate change.

It tests the limits of power infrastructure nationwide as well as people turn to air conditioning for cooling, triggering energy demand spikes that raise the potential of brownouts, rolling blackouts or total blackouts.

The heat wave is also expected to cause abnormally high nighttime temperatures, which increase the risk of heat-related hospitalizations and deaths by preventing people from cooling off from the day's heat.

Of note: The heat dome is contributing to unprecedented measurements for high-pressure intensity that were recorded in Topeka, northeastern Kansas, on Sunday and Monday, per NASA atmospheric scientist Ryan Stauffer.

And the phenomenon of "corn sweat" is contributing to increasing humidity that's accompanying the heat in the Midwest, per the NWS Sioux Falls office in South Dakota.

Zoom out: Over the past 14 days in the U.S. there were at least 3,836 EMS activations in response to heat-related illnesses, including 11 that involved a heat-related death, according to a new federal system for tracking heat sickness.

The top jurisdictions with the highest rate of heat-EMS activations within that period were Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, the District of Columbia, Oregon, New Mexico, Texas, Nevada and North Carolina, respectively.

What's next: The hot weather is set to begin retreating from the Upper and Middle Mississippi Valley later this week, but it will linger over the Gulf Coast through the weekend.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to include details of the historic measurements for high-pressure intensity in Topeka, northeastern Kansas.