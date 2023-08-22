2 hours ago - News

Dangerous heat hanging around Indy all week

Arika Herron
Illustration of a thermometer shaped like an upwards arrow, with the mercury rising.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

We're going to see dangerous heat this week, Indy.

Driving the news: The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the entire week, as temperatures near record-breaking levels.

  • A heat advisory is in effect Tuesday.
  • An excessive heat watch has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday.

Details: Thursday's forecasted high temperature of 98° would tie the record-high temperature for Aug. 24 set in 1936, according to NWS records.

  • NWS says the high temps combined with dew points in the 70s will result in dangerous heat indices that could top 110°.

Threat level: The weather service is advising central Indiana residents to limit time outdoors.

  • If possible, avoid working or exercising outdoors during the hottest parts of the day.
  • Pets locked in a hot car can die of heatstroke within 15 minutes, and cracked windows don't help in this heat.

Between the lines: Successive days of high heat put extra strain on our bodies, according to the NWS, which makes this heat event more dangerous than a single hot day.

Be smart: Indy Parks has more than a dozen family centers operating as cooling centers.

Zoom out: A record-breaking heat dome will sit over much of the central U.S. this week, creating dangerously hot conditions from Minnesota to Texas.

What's next: Slightly cooler air is expected to start moving in Friday.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Indianapolis stories

No stories could be found

Indianapolispostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more