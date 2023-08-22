Share on email (opens in new window)

We're going to see dangerous heat this week, Indy.

Driving the news: The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the entire week, as temperatures near record-breaking levels.

A heat advisory is in effect Tuesday.

An excessive heat watch has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday.

Details: Thursday's forecasted high temperature of 98° would tie the record-high temperature for Aug. 24 set in 1936, according to NWS records.

NWS says the high temps combined with dew points in the 70s will result in dangerous heat indices that could top 110°.

Threat level: The weather service is advising central Indiana residents to limit time outdoors.

If possible, avoid working or exercising outdoors during the hottest parts of the day.

Pets locked in a hot car can die of heatstroke within 15 minutes, and cracked windows don't help in this heat.

Between the lines: Successive days of high heat put extra strain on our bodies, according to the NWS, which makes this heat event more dangerous than a single hot day.

Be smart: Indy Parks has more than a dozen family centers operating as cooling centers.

Hours vary. You can find them here.

And remember to stay hydrated!

Zoom out: A record-breaking heat dome will sit over much of the central U.S. this week, creating dangerously hot conditions from Minnesota to Texas.

What's next: Slightly cooler air is expected to start moving in Friday.