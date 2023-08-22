Dangerous heat hanging around Indy all week
We're going to see dangerous heat this week, Indy.
Driving the news: The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the entire week, as temperatures near record-breaking levels.
- A heat advisory is in effect Tuesday.
- An excessive heat watch has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday.
Details: Thursday's forecasted high temperature of 98° would tie the record-high temperature for Aug. 24 set in 1936, according to NWS records.
- NWS says the high temps combined with dew points in the 70s will result in dangerous heat indices that could top 110°.
Threat level: The weather service is advising central Indiana residents to limit time outdoors.
- If possible, avoid working or exercising outdoors during the hottest parts of the day.
- Pets locked in a hot car can die of heatstroke within 15 minutes, and cracked windows don't help in this heat.
Between the lines: Successive days of high heat put extra strain on our bodies, according to the NWS, which makes this heat event more dangerous than a single hot day.
Be smart: Indy Parks has more than a dozen family centers operating as cooling centers.
- Hours vary. You can find them here.
- And remember to stay hydrated!
Zoom out: A record-breaking heat dome will sit over much of the central U.S. this week, creating dangerously hot conditions from Minnesota to Texas.
What's next: Slightly cooler air is expected to start moving in Friday.
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.