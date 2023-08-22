"Dangerously hot" temperatures to hit the Twin Cities

A sweltering heat wave could deliver the Twin Cities its first 100° day of the summer this week.

Threat level: A "dangerously hot" excessive heat advisory takes effect across the metro region late Tuesday morning and is expected to last through Wednesday night.

Temperatures are forecasted to hit the high 90s, with heat index values — what it actually feels like — soaring above 110.

The big picture: The last time we saw triple-digit temperatures in August was in 1988 — 35 years ago, per the National Weather Service.

The agency has only recorded August highs over 100 seven times in the last 150 years.

Plus: Wednesday's forecasted high could break the daily record of 97°, per the Star Tribune.

Of note: Breaking triple digits would be one of the latest 100° dates in Twin Cities history, but not the latest. NWS records show a 104° reading in September of 1931.

What they're saying: The NWS warns that the high temperatures and humidity "will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities."

Roads could buckle as a result of the high temps, forecasters warn.

Zoom out: The Twin Cities isn't the only region experiencing high temps this week. A record-breaking heat dome will sit over much of the central U.S.

Be smart: Drink lots of water and stay indoors in an air-conditioned room if you can. Keep an eye out for vulnerable neighbors, including the elderly and young kids, and pets.

While some local pools are closing or reducing hours for the summer, Hennepin and Ramsey counties both maintain lists of places residents can go to cool off.

What's ahead: The heat will stick around for Thursday's start of the State Fair when highs should be in the 90s, but it's expected to break over the weekend.

The bottom line: We may be sweating now, but as NWS playfully noted online, we'll be shivering under piles of snow again before we know it.