31 mins ago - Election

Vivek Ramaswamy seeks path from Ohio to the White House

Tyler Buchanan

Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at a July political convention in Florida. The Upper Arlington resident is campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

fAn Upper Arlington poll worker stepped outside her precinct on Aug. 8 and was shocked to see a presidential candidate in the parking lot.

  • "I didn't know that you were local," she said.
  • "Yes," Vivek Ramaswamy replied, "we are!"

Driving the news: In a few short months, the Ohioan has risen from political obscurity to presidential contender.

Why it matters: Tonight is a major test for Ramaswamy's campaign as GOP candidates gather for their first debate.

  • With frontrunner Donald Trump not participating, Ramaswamy has a prime opportunity to pitch himself to a national audience as a viable alternative.

State of play: Few had heard of the 38-year-old entrepreneur and author when he first entered the race in February. Even by June, 75% of registered voters had no opinion of him, per a Quinnipiac University poll.

  • Nonstop podcast interviews, TV appearances and shoe leather campaigning since then has fueled his astonishing rise to third place in GOP primary polling, per the RealClearPolitics average.
  • That puts him ahead of a former vice president, a sitting U.S. senator and several current or former governors.

Zoom in: Ramaswamy, a Cincinnati native who counts piano and tennis as hobbies, amassed a large fortune in biotechnology before his rise as a conservative commentator.

  • His family moved to Franklin County in 2021, just a few miles from his wife Apoorva's work as a laryngologist at the James Cancer Hospital at OSU.

What they're saying: Ramaswamy tells Axios his family feels "right at home" living in the area.

  • "I think the beautiful thing is, you go 50 miles in any direction, draw a radius, you get a pretty good cross section of the country."

That helped, he says, with recruiting workers for a Dublin investment firm he led before stepping down to run for president.

  • "We brought people from both coasts of the country … to be honest, the pitch to get people to move here has been pretty easy."
  • He now faces lawsuits from former employees who allege securities law violations, the Dispatch reports.

The big picture: Ramaswamy says Columbus has "punched above its weight" over the past 20 years to become a Midwest tech hub, but he would take a different approach to economic development as president.

  • Corporate stakeholders have credited government investment with spurring major jobs projects like the federal CHIPS Act did for the incoming Intel chip plants.

Yes, but: Ramaswamy has questioned the CHIPS Act requirement that companies receiving federal funds provide child care for workers, and he pledges to remove administrative red tape.

  • "It is a disciplined removal of the federal government's handcuffs, than to shower America with money raining from on high," he says. "I think those are two different models."
  • Axios asked Ramaswamy's campaign if he would have signed the CHIPS Act into law, but did not receive an answer.
Vivek Ramaswamy speaks into a microphone on an Iowa State Fair stage. Behind him is a poster reading "Gov. Kim Reynolds' Fair-Side Chats."
Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy raps to Eminem's "Lose Yourself" at the Iowa State Fair. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Where Ramaswamy stands on key issues

Vivekmentum has its costs. As a top challenger, reporters and fellow presidential campaigns have dug further into Ramaswamy's past statements and positions.

The intrigue: Some opposition research stories are false, he claimed to Fox News, but concedes one is true he was a libertarian rapper in college who went by "Da Vek."

  • "It's the most shocking transformation someone will ever undergo," a classmate said of his alter ego at the time. "They're two completely different people."

Between the lines: Ramaswamy has undergone a political transformation in other ways while becoming a presidential contender:

COVID. He advised Lt. Gov. Jon Husted on COVID-19, promoted mask-wearing and said it was "good news" when all adults became vaccine eligible.

Trump. Ramaswamy tweeted in the aftermath of Jan. 6: "What Trump did last week was wrong. Downright abhorrent. Plain and simple."

Diversity. As a Yale student, Ramaswamy earned a lucrative "New Americans" fellowship, for which he was eligible as the son of Indian immigrants. While CEO of Roivant Sciences, the company launched a nonprofit arm focused on racial and gender diversity in the pharmaceutical industry.

  • He now condemns race-based programs, in favor of "colorblind meritocracy," and decries corporate emphasis on Environmental, Social and Governance initiatives.
  • On X, formerly known as Twitter, he regularly claims "our strength is not our diversity."

The latest: Ramaswamy has turned heads for floating 9/11 conspiracy theories.

What's next: The GOP presidential debate starts at 9pm Wednesday on Fox News.

