The firm led by activist investor Vivek Ramaswamy is launching a new nationwide campaign aimed at getting major corporations to separate growth goals from increasingly polarized cultural issues characterized by environmental, social and governance (ESG).

Driving the news: Starting Tuesday, Strive Asset Management will air digital ads that invoke a spirit of bipartisanship to "promote excellence over ESG priorities" that some view as divisive.

Why it matters: ESG has become a flashpoint between investors and critics who argue the strategy encourages companies to involve themselves in politically-charged, "woke capitalism" that ultimately fails to benefit shareholders.

In recent months, private equity giant BlackRock, Apple and Disney have found themselves in the crosshairs of anti-ESG efforts. Ramaswamy, who has become a controversial figure in investing circles, has often led the charge.

Driving the news: ESG battle lines have hardened ahead of the midterm elections, where Republicans, many of them critical of the strategy, currently have the edge in public polls.

According to Strive, companies like ExxonMobil, Chevron, Home Depot, Amazon and Citigroup have "untapped potential" that could be unleashed if they weren’t subject to ESG constraints.

What they're saying: "Everyday Americans have extraordinary yet unrealized power at their fingertips," Ramaswamy, who serves as executive chairman of Strive, said in a statement.

"They don’t just vote as citizens at the polls in two weeks. They vote every day with their investment dollars — which are too often used by other asset managers to inject political agendas into corporate America's boardrooms."

Yes but: It's not just Ramaswamy who thinks ESG could be less politically charged and more profit-oriented. At least one firm, ENV Ratings, aims to use quantitative metrics to make environmentally friendly investments less politically charged, and more objective.