Local artist Erin Birum, an Ohio State University grad born and raised in Columbus. Photo: Courtesy of Erin Birum

The Ohio State Fair wouldn't be complete without a butter cow.

What's happening: Since 2010, Columbus artist Erin Birum has been on the team that makes the legen-dairy displays, including this year's.

For our latest Best Day Ever, we asked how Erin spends her time when she isn't sculpting butter.

🎵 Music to start your day: When I need a slower start, I listen to lo-fi radio or calming instrumental music, like Ludovico Einaudi.

If I'm wide awake and need to get things done, I like Jungle, Maggie Rogers, London Grammar, Tame Impala, Portugal. The Man, or something with a bit of psychedelic pop.

🫖 Breakfast: Cambridge Tea House in Upper Arlington. It's a quaint little place that serves delicious tea, scones, breakfast foods and a tiered tray of finger sandwiches and small bites. It's such a unique experience!

For something faster, I LOVE the breakfast bagel sandwiches at Fox's Bagel & Deli near Bexley.

🛶 Morning activity: For a slow morning: just a half hour or so to drink my coffee, go on a walk and spend time with my husband before our day kicks off.

For a little more fun: a morning kayak trip. We have four kayaks and try to take them out with friends as much as we can at Alum Creek, Hoover Reservoir, Deer Creek, Trapper Johns or Scioto Audubon into downtown.

🍜 Lunch: North Market. I really enjoy walking through the market and checking out all the great food and shops. Lan Viet's noodle bowl is my personal favorite!

Brassica is another option with amazing food. I typically get a brisket bowl and splurge on a lemonade every now and then.

🖼️ Afternoon activity: We live down the road from Franklin Park Conservatory, so it's fun to swing by and walk through their art exhibits and spend some time outside.

I'm a big fan of local art and culture, and any time I can check out a creative spot or event, I will.

I love the Columbus Museum of Art, Roy G. Biv, the McConnell Arts Center and Blockfort.

🍽️ Dinner: There are so many good choices depending on what you're feeling at that moment!

Sushi: Sushi Time in Clintonville is a must-try.

Sushi Time in Clintonville is a must-try. Ramen: Slurping Turtle at Easton. You must add the duck fat fried chicken to whatever bowl you choose.

Slurping Turtle at Easton. You must add the duck fat fried chicken to whatever bowl you choose. Brewery: Hoof Hearted in Italian Village has some of my favorite hazy-style beers alongside amazing food. You have to try the tacos and, when it's available, the burrata.

Hoof Hearted in Italian Village has some of my favorite hazy-style beers alongside amazing food. You have to try the tacos and, when it's available, the burrata. Pizza: Paulie Gee's in the Short North. The Detroit-style squares they make are the best in Columbus, with deals on Thursdays.

Paulie Gee's in the Short North. The Detroit-style squares they make are the best in Columbus, with deals on Thursdays. Date night: Oysters at Del Mar (there's a special on Mondays). Then head up to the rooftop bar, Lincoln Social, for great views and drinks. Their Forever & Ever drink, with buzz button, is super tasty and unique.

📽️ Evening activity: The Drexel Theater! It's such a nice feature of Bexley, with extremely comfortable seating.