Best Day Ever: Columbus butter cow artist Erin Birum

Alissa Widman Neese
A selfie of Erin Birum

Local artist Erin Birum, an Ohio State University grad born and raised in Columbus. Photo: Courtesy of Erin Birum

The Ohio State Fair wouldn't be complete without a butter cow.

What's happening: Since 2010, Columbus artist Erin Birum has been on the team that makes the legen-dairy displays, including this year's.

  • For our latest Best Day Ever, we asked how Erin spends her time when she isn't sculpting butter.

🎵 Music to start your day: When I need a slower start, I listen to lo-fi radio or calming instrumental music, like Ludovico Einaudi.

  • If I'm wide awake and need to get things done, I like Jungle, Maggie Rogers, London Grammar, Tame Impala, Portugal. The Man, or something with a bit of psychedelic pop.

🫖 Breakfast: Cambridge Tea House in Upper Arlington. It's a quaint little place that serves delicious tea, scones, breakfast foods and a tiered tray of finger sandwiches and small bites. It's such a unique experience!

  • For something faster, I LOVE the breakfast bagel sandwiches at Fox's Bagel & Deli near Bexley.

🛶 Morning activity: For a slow morning: just a half hour or so to drink my coffee, go on a walk and spend time with my husband before our day kicks off.

🍜 Lunch: North Market. I really enjoy walking through the market and checking out all the great food and shops. Lan Viet's noodle bowl is my personal favorite!

  • Brassica is another option with amazing food. I typically get a brisket bowl and splurge on a lemonade every now and then.

🖼️ Afternoon activity: We live down the road from Franklin Park Conservatory, so it's fun to swing by and walk through their art exhibits and spend some time outside.

🍽️ Dinner: There are so many good choices depending on what you're feeling at that moment!

  • Sushi: Sushi Time in Clintonville is a must-try.
  • Ramen: Slurping Turtle at Easton. You must add the duck fat fried chicken to whatever bowl you choose.
  • Brewery: Hoof Hearted in Italian Village has some of my favorite hazy-style beers alongside amazing food. You have to try the tacos and, when it's available, the burrata.
  • Pizza: Paulie Gee's in the Short North. The Detroit-style squares they make are the best in Columbus, with deals on Thursdays.
  • Date night: Oysters at Del Mar (there's a special on Mondays). Then head up to the rooftop bar, Lincoln Social, for great views and drinks. Their Forever & Ever drink, with buzz button, is super tasty and unique.

📽️ Evening activity: The Drexel Theater! It's such a nice feature of Bexley, with extremely comfortable seating.

  • The theater is close to home, so it's easy to grab a movie and then some ice cream at our local Graeter's on the way back.
