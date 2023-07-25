Share on email (opens in new window)

We can smell deep-fried buckeyes from across town, which must mean it's Ohio State Fair week.

Driving the news: The 168th annual state fair opens tomorrow for 12 days of entertainment, rides and artery-clogging deliciousness through Aug. 6.

This year's butter cow sculpture will be unveiled today. Last year's design featured five young farmers and animals weighing 2,530 total pounds.

State of play: Hundreds of thousands of Ohioans will converge on the 360-acre fairgrounds, which are expected to undergo major renovations in the coming years.

With sunny (albeit scorching) weather in the forecast nearly every day, this year's fair could break the 2015 attendance record of just over 982,000 visitors.

What's new:

Sixteen new food items debut this year, most of them desserts — including gelato tacos and nachos from Funky Flamingo and a lemon shakeup cream puff from Schmidt's.

If you're seeking something savory, try Flamin' Hot Cheetos burgers at Dickerson & Kenna or the crawfish bowls at Big G's.

Headline acts appearing at the state fair for the first time include rock band Third Eye Blind, rappers Ludacris and Yung Gravy and violinist Lindsey Stirling.

New competitions include Christmas tree decorating and duct tape art.

It's all Ohio:

Visitors passing under the iconic "Ohio" entrance sign are treated to a major celebration of Buckeye State livestock, history and artists.

Two dozen free music and entertainment acts hail from Ohio, including Columbus rock singer Lisa Carrington and Cleveland magician David Anthony.

Try local food, beer and wines at the Taste of Ohio Cafe.

The All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir will perform nearly 200 times, featuring students from high schools across the state.

Our pro tips:

⌚ Plan ahead: The fair offers themed activity guides to get the most out of your visit.

The State Fair app (Apple and Android) can help you get around, but we suggest keeping an old-fashioned map handy. Cell service can be spotty on busy days.

🥵 Prep for the heat: Fairgoers can bring outside drinks, as long as they're non-alcoholic and not in glass containers.

The Fine Arts Center and Ohio History Center are air-conditioned and admission is free with your fair ticket.

🚌 Hitch a ride: Shuttles run around the fair perimeter every 15-20 minutes.

There's also a shuttle for downtown weekend parking if you're looking to avoid the crowded on-site lots.

🤑 Get free admission: Bring a donation for the Ronald McDonald House before 6pm and receive buy one, get one free admission this Thursday.

Items needed include canned chicken and vegetables, disposable plates and silverware, napkins, paper towels and condiments (mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, ranch).

Plus: All guests over 60 receive free admission Aug. 1.

🎢 Turn down the volume: The morning of Aug. 2, visitors can enjoy rides without flashing lights and music and other sensory-friendly activities.

Natural Resources Park is a fun, quiet place to escape the crowds any day.

How to get in:

Gates open 10am weekdays, 9am weekends. Hours and daily schedules.