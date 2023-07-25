Your guide to the 2023 Ohio State Fair
We can smell deep-fried buckeyes from across town, which must mean it's Ohio State Fair week.
Driving the news: The 168th annual state fair opens tomorrow for 12 days of entertainment, rides and artery-clogging deliciousness through Aug. 6.
- This year's butter cow sculpture will be unveiled today. Last year's design featured five young farmers and animals weighing 2,530 total pounds.
State of play: Hundreds of thousands of Ohioans will converge on the 360-acre fairgrounds, which are expected to undergo major renovations in the coming years.
- With sunny (albeit scorching) weather in the forecast nearly every day, this year's fair could break the 2015 attendance record of just over 982,000 visitors.
What's new:
Sixteen new food items debut this year, most of them desserts — including gelato tacos and nachos from Funky Flamingo and a lemon shakeup cream puff from Schmidt's.
- If you're seeking something savory, try Flamin' Hot Cheetos burgers at Dickerson & Kenna or the crawfish bowls at Big G's.
- Headline acts appearing at the state fair for the first time include rock band Third Eye Blind, rappers Ludacris and Yung Gravy and violinist Lindsey Stirling.
- New competitions include Christmas tree decorating and duct tape art.
It's all Ohio:
Visitors passing under the iconic "Ohio" entrance sign are treated to a major celebration of Buckeye State livestock, history and artists.
- Two dozen free music and entertainment acts hail from Ohio, including Columbus rock singer Lisa Carrington and Cleveland magician David Anthony.
- Try local food, beer and wines at the Taste of Ohio Cafe.
- The All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir will perform nearly 200 times, featuring students from high schools across the state.
Our pro tips:
⌚ Plan ahead: The fair offers themed activity guides to get the most out of your visit.
- The State Fair app (Apple and Android) can help you get around, but we suggest keeping an old-fashioned map handy. Cell service can be spotty on busy days.
🥵 Prep for the heat: Fairgoers can bring outside drinks, as long as they're non-alcoholic and not in glass containers.
- The Fine Arts Center and Ohio History Center are air-conditioned and admission is free with your fair ticket.
🚌 Hitch a ride: Shuttles run around the fair perimeter every 15-20 minutes.
- There's also a shuttle for downtown weekend parking if you're looking to avoid the crowded on-site lots.
🤑 Get free admission: Bring a donation for the Ronald McDonald House before 6pm and receive buy one, get one free admission this Thursday.
- Items needed include canned chicken and vegetables, disposable plates and silverware, napkins, paper towels and condiments (mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, ranch).
- Plus: All guests over 60 receive free admission Aug. 1.
🎢 Turn down the volume: The morning of Aug. 2, visitors can enjoy rides without flashing lights and music and other sensory-friendly activities.
- Natural Resources Park is a fun, quiet place to escape the crowds any day.
How to get in:
Gates open 10am weekdays, 9am weekends. Hours and daily schedules.
- $10-12. Free for veterans, military, first responders and kids under 6!
- Rides cost extra: $1 per ride or $35 for an unlimited wristband.
- Save some dough: Advanced tickets are $8 today online and at participating O'Reilly Auto Parts stores. Advanced ride wristbands are $32 online today.
