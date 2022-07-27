59 mins ago - Things to Do
Ohio State Fair unveils 2,530 pound butter sculpture
When it comes to butter sculptures, the Ohio State Fair doesn't mess around.
- This year's edition is the largest in fair history and pays tribute to Ohio's agricultural heritage.
By the numbers: It took 600 hours of sculpting and 2,530 pounds of butter to make the likenesses of five young farmers and their animals.
- The case is kept at a cool 46 degrees.
State of play: You can find this sculpture inside the Dairy Products Building at the fair, which opens Wednesday and runs through Aug. 7.
