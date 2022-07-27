59 mins ago - Things to Do

Ohio State Fair unveils 2,530 pound butter sculpture

Tyler Buchanan
Butter sculptures of two young dairy farmers.
The official butter sculpture of the 2022 Ohio State Fair. Photo: Tyler Buchanan/Axios

When it comes to butter sculptures, the Ohio State Fair doesn't mess around.

  • This year's edition is the largest in fair history and pays tribute to Ohio's agricultural heritage.

By the numbers: It took 600 hours of sculpting and 2,530 pounds of butter to make the likenesses of five young farmers and their animals.

  • The case is kept at a cool 46 degrees.

State of play: You can find this sculpture inside the Dairy Products Building at the fair, which opens Wednesday and runs through Aug. 7.

