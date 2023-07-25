This year's Ohio State Fair butter cow honors 4 inventors
This year's butter cow display at the Ohio State Fair celebrates Ohio inventors who helped "moo-ve" the world forward.
What to expect: Alongside the traditional cow and calf, it features: Garrett Morgan, of Cleveland, with a three-position traffic signal; Josephine Cochrane, born in Ashtabula County, with a hand-powered dishwasher; Thomas Edison, born in Milan, with a lightbulb and phonograph; and James Spangler, of Canton, with a portable vacuum cleaner.
By the numbers: The display took about 450 hours and 2,000 pounds of butter to sculpt, per the American Dairy Association Mideast.
- The cooler is kept at a chilly 46°F.
Of note: The lightbulb and traffic signal light up using electricity.
Go deeper: What happens to the butter cow after the Ohio State Fair?
