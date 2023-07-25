Share on email (opens in new window)

Ohio's most famous inventor, Thomas Edison, next to the traditional butter cow and calf. Photo courtesy of the American Dairy Association Mideast

This year's butter cow display at the Ohio State Fair celebrates Ohio inventors who helped "moo-ve" the world forward.

What to expect: Alongside the traditional cow and calf, it features: Garrett Morgan, of Cleveland, with a three-position traffic signal; Josephine Cochrane, born in Ashtabula County, with a hand-powered dishwasher; Thomas Edison, born in Milan, with a lightbulb and phonograph; and James Spangler, of Canton, with a portable vacuum cleaner.

By the numbers: The display took about 450 hours and 2,000 pounds of butter to sculpt, per the American Dairy Association Mideast.

The cooler is kept at a chilly 46°F.

Of note: The lightbulb and traffic signal light up using electricity.

James Spangler, inventor of the vacuum, rounds out the display of Ohio inventors. Photo courtesy of the American Dairy Association Mideast

Columbus artist Erin Birum carves fine details into the sculpture of Josephine Cochrane, inventor of the dishwasher. Photo courtesy of the American Dairy Association Mideast