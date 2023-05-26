Best Day Ever: Dublin Coffman grad Will Smialek
With summer break nearly here, we asked a graduating senior how he'd spend his time off for the latest entry in our Best Day Ever series.
- Before he heads to Harvard to study government and economics, here is Will Smialek's perfect day:
🎵 Music to start your day: I love listening to positive, uplifting songs that get me going, including Metro, Brent Faiyaz and Macklemore.
🍞 Breakfast: I would probably go to First Watch and order their good watermelon drink during the summer, and the french toast.
- If I'm feeling particularly adventurous, I'll try the chorizo omelette, or another seasonal specialty.
🏛️ Morning activity: Head to the state capitol to take a tour, and listen to our local state legislators if they're in session, and maybe organize a meeting with my state senator.
🐓 Lunch: I'd visit Lindey's in German Village and pray that I get a seat on their awesome patio. I'd order the spicy chicken sandwich and get key lime pie for desert.
🔬 Afternoon activity: Adventure down to COSI and take a tour of one of the greatest science museums in the nation.
- After staring at the pendulum for approximately 30 minutes, I'd adventure down to the car section, or watch one of the shows.
🍝 Dinner: Spaghetti Warehouse. However, my preferred seating arrangement is in the trolley, and this heavily influences my food order. If I'm in the trolley, I order the chicken parm, but if I'm not, I order regular spaghetti.
🌳 Evening activity: To wrap up my day, I'd visit one of our many amazing Metro Parks, particularly Highbanks, and take a long hike along the river until I saw the bald eagle nest. After, I'd grab some ice cream at Handel's or Graeter's.
