Best Day Ever: Dublin Coffman grad Will Smialek

With summer break nearly here, we asked a graduating senior how he'd spend his time off for the latest entry in our Best Day Ever series.

Before he heads to Harvard to study government and economics, here is Will Smialek's perfect day:

🎵 Music to start your day: I love listening to positive, uplifting songs that get me going, including Metro, Brent Faiyaz and Macklemore.

🍞 Breakfast: I would probably go to First Watch and order their good watermelon drink during the summer, and the french toast.

If I'm feeling particularly adventurous, I'll try the chorizo omelette, or another seasonal specialty.

🏛️ Morning activity: Head to the state capitol to take a tour, and listen to our local state legislators if they're in session, and maybe organize a meeting with my state senator.

🐓 Lunch: I'd visit Lindey's in German Village and pray that I get a seat on their awesome patio. I'd order the spicy chicken sandwich and get key lime pie for desert.

🔬 Afternoon activity: Adventure down to COSI and take a tour of one of the greatest science museums in the nation.

After staring at the pendulum for approximately 30 minutes, I'd adventure down to the car section, or watch one of the shows.

🍝 Dinner: Spaghetti Warehouse. However, my preferred seating arrangement is in the trolley, and this heavily influences my food order. If I'm in the trolley, I order the chicken parm, but if I'm not, I order regular spaghetti.

🌳 Evening activity: To wrap up my day, I'd visit one of our many amazing Metro Parks, particularly Highbanks, and take a long hike along the river until I saw the bald eagle nest. After, I'd grab some ice cream at Handel's or Graeter's.