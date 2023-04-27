Columbus city forester Steve Horhut on the job. Photo: Courtesy of the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department

Steve Horhut is one city employee who should be able to see the forest for the trees.

Horhut was hired as the Columbus city forester last August amid an ongoing project to document and preserve over 100,000 "public trees" across town.

We asked Horhut to describe his Best Day Ever in Columbus and appreciate his commitment to Smart Brevity:

🎵 Music to start your day: Hard rock or early metal like Iron Maiden, Motörhead, Dio.

🙅‍♂️ Breakfast: Not a breakfast person.

🌲 Morning activity: Anything tree care-related: pruning, planting or removing hazardous trees.

🥪 Lunch: A sandwich, possibly from Panera Bread or someplace else on the go.

🌳 Afternoon activity: Consultations or meetings with like-minded tree lovers.

🥩 Dinner: A formal night out with family to Mitchell’s Steakhouse or Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse.

🔥 Evening activity: Close the evening out at home with family and a fire.