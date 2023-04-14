Best Day Ever: Becca Golden, Nationwide Arena lighting operator

If the Columbus Blue Jackets happen to score a goal Friday night, Becca Golden will be ready.

The Nationwide Arena lighting operator has another important job every home game: Sounding the celebratory goal horn.

We asked Golden to describe her Best Day Ever in Columbus:

🎵 Music to start your day: I usually start by listening to whichever Disney soundtrack my 6- and 3-year-old daughters request on the way to school.

My taste in music has been described as, “every song ever written, on shuffle." Once I've dropped them off, it's typically a musical free-for-all. Most days I go for early 2000s pop punk or alt rock from any decade. Or boy bands. Or Broadway.

🌯 Breakfast: I'm a breakfast burrito gal, so I'm always looking for a new one to try!

🐨 Morning activity: The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. We live very close to the zoo and we love to visit, even if for a short morning trip.

Getting a membership is the way to go!

🌭 Lunch: You can't go wrong with Dirty Frank’s, a literal hot dog palace!

My all-time favorite is the True Love Always: A hot dog topped with green olives and cream cheese. It’s only available on certain occasions so be sure to try it whenever it’s offered.

🏡 Afternoon activity: Relaxing at home with my family.

Activities include playing with my kids in the backyard pool or sandbox, helping them cover the driveway in chalk or riding anything with wheels around our neighborhood.

🍽️ Dinner: Gallo’s Kitchen and Bar. The Chicken Etouffee is to die for, and I could never have enough pierogies from the Tap Room.

🎻 Evening activity: My husband and I love going to concerts all over Columbus, but we especially love Picnic with the Pops at the Columbus Commons.