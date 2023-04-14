Best Day Ever: Becca Golden, Nationwide Arena lighting operator
If the Columbus Blue Jackets happen to score a goal Friday night, Becca Golden will be ready.
- The Nationwide Arena lighting operator has another important job every home game: Sounding the celebratory goal horn.
We asked Golden to describe her Best Day Ever in Columbus:
🎵 Music to start your day: I usually start by listening to whichever Disney soundtrack my 6- and 3-year-old daughters request on the way to school.
- My taste in music has been described as, “every song ever written, on shuffle." Once I've dropped them off, it's typically a musical free-for-all. Most days I go for early 2000s pop punk or alt rock from any decade. Or boy bands. Or Broadway.
🌯 Breakfast: I'm a breakfast burrito gal, so I'm always looking for a new one to try!
- Some of my favorite burritos have come from Sunny Street Cafe, Northstar Cafe, Anne’s Kitchen and, maybe most surprisingly, Top Golf.
🐨 Morning activity: The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. We live very close to the zoo and we love to visit, even if for a short morning trip.
- Getting a membership is the way to go!
🌭 Lunch: You can't go wrong with Dirty Frank’s, a literal hot dog palace!
- My all-time favorite is the True Love Always: A hot dog topped with green olives and cream cheese. It’s only available on certain occasions so be sure to try it whenever it’s offered.
🏡 Afternoon activity: Relaxing at home with my family.
- Activities include playing with my kids in the backyard pool or sandbox, helping them cover the driveway in chalk or riding anything with wheels around our neighborhood.
🍽️ Dinner: Gallo’s Kitchen and Bar. The Chicken Etouffee is to die for, and I could never have enough pierogies from the Tap Room.
🎻 Evening activity: My husband and I love going to concerts all over Columbus, but we especially love Picnic with the Pops at the Columbus Commons.
- I'm really looking forward to seeing Ben Folds play with the Columbus Symphony this summer.
