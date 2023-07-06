Share on email (opens in new window)

The two-year, $86 billion budget signed by Gov. Mike DeWine this week includes social safety net spending and a universal voucher program supporting enrollment in private schools.

Three other pieces of the new budget:

💵 Tax cuts. Lawmakers passed income tax cuts for individuals earning above $26,050 a year, though the biggest breaks are expected to go toward wealthy Ohioans.

The budget also exempts most businesses from paying the commercial activity tax and exempts baby products from sales tax collection.

These cuts will cost Ohio nearly $2.6 billion in revenue over the next two fiscal years, budget analysts estimate.

💻 Social media crackdown. Kids under 16 will need their parent or guardian's consent and ID verification in order to access social media sites.

This has been a pet project of Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who complains of inappropriate content and addictive algorithms.

🏫 K-12 education overhaul. The Statehouse transferred most powers from the State Board of Education to a newly created director of education and workforce to be appointed by the governor.

This change follows the 2022 election of left-leaning board members and the controversy surrounding an anti-racism resolution passed by the board in 2020.

Zoom in: Lawmakers also created the Salmon P. Chase Center for Civics, Culture, and Society at OSU and allocated $190 million toward state fairgrounds improvements.

A proposed study on moving the state fairgrounds was nixed.

What DeWine vetoed:

💰 Even more tax cuts. Lawmakers voted to expand the annual sales tax holiday to 14 days, but DeWine wants state administrators determine the length.

🚬 Tobacco sales bans. The governor blocked efforts to preempt local governments from banning local sales of tobacco and alternative nicotine products.

DeWine unsuccessfully sought a statewide ban on flavored tobacco products.

Majority Floor Leader Bill Seitz (R-Cincinnati) told WLWT-TV the legislature may override this veto.

💉 Student vaccine rules. The budget would have allowed Ohio college students to decline mandatory vaccines for medical, religious or personal reasons.

DeWine countered this "may compromise the overall health and safety of students, residents, staff, and faculty at the institution."

🗳 Curbing student trustees. The governor axed a proposal to revoke the voting power of Ohio State's student trustees, saying that decision should be up to the board.