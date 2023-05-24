Ohio State University trustees support creating a new civics education center on campus, a plan pitched by Republican lawmakers as a counterweight to what they say is a left-leaning academic setting.

Why it matters: The recent endorsement could be an olive branch to the GOP-controlled Statehouse, which is also pushing for a broader higher education overhaul that OSU and other universities oppose.

State of play: Sens. Jerry Cirino (R-Kirtland) and Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) want the proposed center to teach students the "ideas, traditions, and texts" that have shaped American history.

It would be named for Salmon P. Chase, a famed 19th century lawyer, politician and abolitionist.

What they're saying: "... it is no secret that university faculty are predominantly liberal. This causes a single ideological perspective to dominate academia," Cirino and McColley wrote in support of Senate Bill 117.

The center is intended to "move the dial just a little bit in favor of true intellectual diversity," Cirino said.

The big picture: Cirino also sponsored Senate Bill 83 — known as the Ohio Higher Education Enhancement Act — which would outlaw mandated diversity training and faculty strikes, and prohibit universities from commenting on public policy issues such as abortion rights.

Labor unions and education groups have criticized the bill, while supporters say it is necessary to ward off ideological discrimination against conservatives.

The Senate approved the bill, and a House committee is scheduled to discuss it this morning.

Between the lines: As a publicly funded university, OSU is in a difficult position.

The school opposes SB 83, saying it's unnecessary state overreach that limits the very free speech lawmakers say they're seeking to protect.

But trustees say they "look forward to working with" lawmakers on the civics center idea, claiming it would "broaden even further intellectual diversity on our campuses."

"Trustees are unified in their opposition to Senate Bill 83. I'll let their words speak for themselves," an OSU spokesman tells Axios, noting "they welcome a fulsome dialogue with the legislature."

What's next: If Cirino and McColley's bill becomes law, it would allocate $10 million over the next two fiscal years to pay for a center director, staff and at least 15 tenure-track faculty positions.