OSU backs Statehouse plan for new civics center
Ohio State University trustees support creating a new civics education center on campus, a plan pitched by Republican lawmakers as a counterweight to what they say is a left-leaning academic setting.
Why it matters: The recent endorsement could be an olive branch to the GOP-controlled Statehouse, which is also pushing for a broader higher education overhaul that OSU and other universities oppose.
State of play: Sens. Jerry Cirino (R-Kirtland) and Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) want the proposed center to teach students the "ideas, traditions, and texts" that have shaped American history.
- It would be named for Salmon P. Chase, a famed 19th century lawyer, politician and abolitionist.
What they're saying: "... it is no secret that university faculty are predominantly liberal. This causes a single ideological perspective to dominate academia," Cirino and McColley wrote in support of Senate Bill 117.
- The center is intended to "move the dial just a little bit in favor of true intellectual diversity," Cirino said.
The big picture: Cirino also sponsored Senate Bill 83 — known as the Ohio Higher Education Enhancement Act — which would outlaw mandated diversity training and faculty strikes, and prohibit universities from commenting on public policy issues such as abortion rights.
- Labor unions and education groups have criticized the bill, while supporters say it is necessary to ward off ideological discrimination against conservatives.
- The Senate approved the bill, and a House committee is scheduled to discuss it this morning.
Between the lines: As a publicly funded university, OSU is in a difficult position.
- The school opposes SB 83, saying it's unnecessary state overreach that limits the very free speech lawmakers say they're seeking to protect.
- But trustees say they "look forward to working with" lawmakers on the civics center idea, claiming it would "broaden even further intellectual diversity on our campuses."
- "Trustees are unified in their opposition to Senate Bill 83. I'll let their words speak for themselves," an OSU spokesman tells Axios, noting "they welcome a fulsome dialogue with the legislature."
What's next: If Cirino and McColley's bill becomes law, it would allocate $10 million over the next two fiscal years to pay for a center director, staff and at least 15 tenure-track faculty positions.
- Future operating costs would be somewhat offset by the added tuition revenue of enrolled students, statehouse analysts predict.
