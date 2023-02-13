Lt. Gov. Jon Husted wants Ohio to start shielding teenagers from harmful online content.

Driving the news: He outlined a new proposal last week that would require social media and gaming platforms to receive parental consent for any user under 16 years old.

Why it matters: Social scientists have warned of a "substantial link" between social media usage and teen mental health issues.

Internet usage among teens has skyrocketed over the past decade, with nearly half saying they use the internet "almost constantly."

State of play: The minimum age for most social media sites like Facebook, YouTube and TikTok is 13, though kids easily surpass this rule by pretending to be older.

Threat level: Allowing users at that young of an age is a "disservice to many of those children," Surgeon General Vivek Murthy recently opined.

The big picture: Public officials have long sought to keep younger teens off social media. As far back as 2007, dozens of states urged MySpace to raise its minimum user age to 16.

Legislators from Connecticut to Utah to Australia have pitched similar parental consent laws as Husted has, while U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) wants to go further by outlawing all social media usage for those under 16.

What they're saying: Husted sees this as a bipartisan issue rooted in protecting Ohio teens from inappropriate content, predatory adults and addictive algorithms.

"I come at this as a parent of teenagers," he tells Axios. "We've experienced those issues in our household where we've had to address them and take parental responsibility."

"If we want to help our kids, we've got to help parents have more control over one of the primary sources of the problem and that's social media."

Yes, but: The lieutenant governor acknowledges that enforcement would remain a challenge.

Those under 16 could simply still lie when asked to verify their age, or impersonate their consenting parents.

He says his hope is that platforms will partner with states like Ohio to figure out a proper way to enact these reforms.

What we're watching: If lawmakers choose to take up this issue amid biennial budget debates and an ongoing feud between House Republicans. Husted predicts they will.