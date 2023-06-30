28 mins ago - Food and Drink

Slammers has been serving epic pizza for 30 years

Alissa Widman Neese

A pickle pie, barbecue chicken pizza, and a "Slamminade" cocktail. Photo: Courtesy of Brandon Neese

👋 Alissa here. As soon as I saw the bubbling cheese, I knew the rumors were true.

Slicing the news: Shortly after moving to Columbus, before even learning Slammers was a historic lesbian bar, I heard about its pizzas.

  • A few days after interviewing the management about the bar's longevity, I went back to finally try one.

What I ate: The 12-inch pickle pie ($18.75), with white sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, dill and pickle chips.

  • The dill was so strong its scent wafted through the air. Perfection.
  • Disclaimer: There's no limit to how many dill pickles I can eat. But don't worry, they offer traditional pies too.

Between the lines: Fluffy pizza is hard to find around these parts, with Columbus-style pizza known for being cracker thin — much to my chagrin.

  • Slammers serves the best of both worlds: not too thin or too doughy, and amazingly cheesy.
  • Moore told me the recipes date back to the bar's beginnings.

The bottom line: If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

