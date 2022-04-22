👋 Alissa here. You still have today and tomorrow to enjoy Pizza & Beer Week, with 22 area restaurants offering delicious deals on pies ($8-12) and pints (prices vary).

Why it matters: Proceeds benefit nonprofit Feed the Kids Columbus, which fights childhood hunger, per organizers 614 Media Group.

What I ate: Pie of the Tiger's Dill Thrill, with dill pickles, Old Bay hot sauce, garlic butter, minced garlic, provolone cheese and ranch dressing.

I'm not sure why they combined my favorite flavors into an eclectic pizza, but I'm certainly not complaining. You can even add bacon!

My take: If you're like me and add extra pickles to everything, this is the pizza of your dreams. Zesty, tangy flavor and just spicy enough.

Plus it's on a thick, fluffy crust. Like an inch thick. In Central Ohio, that's a rare delicacy.

😴 Pro tip: Don't make after-dinner plans. You'll probably need a nap.

If you go: 4-11pm daily — during Pizza & Beer Week or otherwise — inside Short North Tavern, 674 N High St.