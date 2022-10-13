1 hour ago - Food and Drink

🍕 A trail of Columbus-style pizza

Alissa Widman Neese

The tasty TAT special at TAT Ristorante di Famiglia on the East Side. Photos: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

👋 Alissa here. Longtime readers may recall I was once a bit skeptical of Columbus-style pizza, but I will admit it's growing on me.

  • A new guide should help newbies like me become aficiona-doughs.

Slicing the news: Experience Columbus recently debuted a Columbus-style Pizza Trail featuring 13 different restaurants specializing in our city's signature thin-crust pizza with edge-to-edge toppings.

How it works: Check in digitally at four spots to snag a free T-shirt!

  • I started at TAT Ristorante di Famiglia on the East Side. The fourth-generation family-owned business opened in 1929, making it the city's oldest Italian restaurant.

The intrigue: In 1934, they served the first pizza in Columbus.

What I ate: The TAT special, appropriately piled with pepperoni, mushroom, sausage, white onion and banana peppers (large for $21.95).

  • Like any authentic Columbus-style pizza, the crust crunched.
  • … that means it's good, right? (I think I'm getting the hang of this!)

Vibe check: The intricate wallpaper and plush purple booths make the historic restaurant feel like visiting grandma's house — and I mean that in the best way.

  • The staff was kind and welcoming. And you'll never leave hungry.

If you go: 11am-8pm Wednesday-Friday and 3-8pm Saturday-Sunday. 1210 S. James Road.

Yes, and: Check out other Experience Columbus trails highlighting coffee, live music, beer and more.

The interior of TAT Ristorante Di Famiglia with white printed wallpaper, tables and chairs with white tablecloths and purple booths
The interior of TAT Ristorante di Famiglia, Columbus' oldest Italian restaurant, before a weekend dinner rush.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more