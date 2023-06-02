Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

🎵 Pinch me! Sing along with Barenaked Ladies at Kemba Live.

Doors open 6pm tonight. $39.50.

🎶 See an up-and-coming act, indie country duo Muscadine Bloodline at the Bluestone.

7pm tonight, 583 E. Broad St. $20.

🤣 Laugh out loud with The Impractical Jokers from the hit truTV show.

7:30pm tonight at the Schottenstein Center. $35-83.

🎭 Watch an outdoor play — the Actors' Theatre of Columbus is back at Schiller Park, performing "Robin Hood" through June 18.

8pm tonight-Sunday. Free!

🎤 Bust a move at Summer614, featuring Juvenile, Mýa and other R&B and hip-hop stars at the Columbus Commons.

3pm Saturday. $55-270.

🖼️ Immerse yourself in local art at this month's Short North Gallery Hop.

3-7pm Saturday. Free!

🐇 Fall down the rabbit hole during Columbus Dance Theatre's "Alice: A Wonderland Ballet."

3pm and 8pm Saturday, Lincoln Theatre. $14-27.

🎨 Paint a mural and enjoy live music, food trucks and vendors at the Steelton Junction.

5-8pm Saturday, The Fort, 2050 S. High St. Free!

Bonus: Reserve a spot and you may get a free T-shirt!

🏮 Light up the Franklin Park pond with hundreds of glowing paper lanterns at the Columbus Water Lantern Festival.

6-10pm Saturday (launch at 9pm). $46 today, $56 Saturday.

🍷 Toast to the weekend at the Uncorked: Columbus Wine Festival at COSI.

7-11pm Saturday. $65, includes museum admission.

⚽ Hope the Crew can kickstart a win streak when they face Charlotte at Lower.com Field.

7:30pm Saturday. $30-107.

🧵 Buy handmade crafts at the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show at the Makoy Event Center.

10am-4pm Sunday, 5462 Center St., Hilliard. $3. Kids under 12 free!

🌳 Enjoy the sunshine during the summer's first Sundays in the Park event in Topiary Park, with live music, games and a food truck.

1pm Sunday, Main Library's Kaufman Plaza. Free!

🗓️ Reminder: Check out this weekend's Pride events and annual festivals, or visit the Memorial Tournament.