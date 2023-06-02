1 hour ago - Things to Do

What to do this weekend: June 2-4

Alissa Widman Neese
🎵 Pinch me! Sing along with Barenaked Ladies at Kemba Live.

  • Doors open 6pm tonight. $39.50.

🎶 See an up-and-coming act, indie country duo Muscadine Bloodline at the Bluestone.

  • 7pm tonight, 583 E. Broad St. $20.

🤣 Laugh out loud with The Impractical Jokers from the hit truTV show.

  • 7:30pm tonight at the Schottenstein Center. $35-83.

🎭 Watch an outdoor play — the Actors' Theatre of Columbus is back at Schiller Park, performing "Robin Hood" through June 18.

  • 8pm tonight-Sunday. Free!

🎤 Bust a move at Summer614, featuring Juvenile, Mýa and other R&B and hip-hop stars at the Columbus Commons.

  • 3pm Saturday. $55-270.

🖼️ Immerse yourself in local art at this month's Short North Gallery Hop.

  • 3-7pm Saturday. Free!

🐇 Fall down the rabbit hole during Columbus Dance Theatre's "Alice: A Wonderland Ballet."

  • 3pm and 8pm Saturday, Lincoln Theatre. $14-27.

🎨 Paint a mural and enjoy live music, food trucks and vendors at the Steelton Junction.

  • 5-8pm Saturday, The Fort, 2050 S. High St. Free!
  • Bonus: Reserve a spot and you may get a free T-shirt!

🏮 Light up the Franklin Park pond with hundreds of glowing paper lanterns at the Columbus Water Lantern Festival.

  • 6-10pm Saturday (launch at 9pm). $46 today, $56 Saturday.

🍷 Toast to the weekend at the Uncorked: Columbus Wine Festival at COSI.

  • 7-11pm Saturday. $65, includes museum admission.

⚽ Hope the Crew can kickstart a win streak when they face Charlotte at Lower.com Field.

  • 7:30pm Saturday. $30-107.

🧵 Buy handmade crafts at the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show at the Makoy Event Center.

  • 10am-4pm Sunday, 5462 Center St., Hilliard. $3. Kids under 12 free!

🌳 Enjoy the sunshine during the summer's first Sundays in the Park event in Topiary Park, with live music, games and a food truck.

  • 1pm Sunday, Main Library's Kaufman Plaza. Free!

🗓️ Reminder: Check out this weekend's Pride events and annual festivals, or visit the Memorial Tournament.

