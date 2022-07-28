Comprehensive guide to festival season

From zucchini and tomatoes to diverse cultures and hot air balloons, summer festival season is officially in full swing.

Why it matters: After two years of COVID-19 disruptions, there are celebrations planned for just about everything. Thousands of visitors are flocking to Central Ohio to welcome back many of our favorite yearly traditions.

Some events serve as fundraisers for local groups or a good cause.

What's happening: Starting next weekend through the end of October, there's at least one festival every weekend.

Many feature delicious food, and for some, that's the entire focus — so bring an empty stomach! We're looking at you, Mac and Cheese Festival attendees.

The list, in chronological order:

🍅 Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival: Aug. 4-6, Huber Park. Free!

☘️ Dublin Irish Festival: Aug. 5-7, Coffman Park. $15 daily or $35 weekend pass. Kids 10 and under free!

🎈 All Ohio Balloon Festival: Aug. 11-13, Union County Airport. $49 Thursday, $29 Friday and $11 Saturday.

💃 Festival Latino: Aug. 13-14, Genoa Park. Free!

🚚 Columbus Food Truck Festival: Aug. 19-21, Franklin County Fairgrounds. $5 daily or $10 weekend pass.

🇮🇳 India Festival: Aug. 20, Ohio Expo Center. $15.

🌍 Columbus African Festival: Aug. 20, Franklin Park. Free!

🎵 WonderBus Music & Arts Festival: Aug. 26-28, The Lawn at CAS. $99 daily, $159 two-day or $199 weekend pass.

🔥 Fiery Foods Festival: Aug. 27-28, Scioto Mile riverfront. $10. Kids 12 and under free!

🇬🇷 Columbus Greek Festival: Sept. 3-5, Annunciation Greek Greek Orthodox Church. $5 adults, $4 seniors (good all weekend). Kids 12 and under free!

💚 Obetz Zucchinifest: Sept. 2-5, Fortress Obetz. Free!

🍯 Lithopolis Honeyfest: Sept. 9-10. Free!

🇩🇪 Columbus Oktoberfest: Sept. 9-11, Ohio Expo Center and Ohio State Fairgrounds. Free!

🍂 Scarecrow Festival: Sept. 16-18, Washington Court House. Free!

🍺 Creekside Hops & Vines Festival: Sept. 17, Creekside Gahanna. $60, includes 16 tasting tickets and complimentary food.

☕ Columbus Coffee Festival: Sept. 24-25, Ohio Village. Join a waiting list to be notified when tickets go on sale.

🧀 Mac and Cheese Festival: Oct. 7, Easton Town Center. $25 adults, $10 ages 3-12. Kids under 3 free!

🇮🇹 Columbus Italian Festival: Oct. 7-9, streets surrounding St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. $10 daily or $15 weekend pass.

🎃 Circleville Pumpkin Show: Oct. 19-22. Free!

The bottom line: Living here (almost) guarantees you'll never be bored.

📬 Don't see your favorite festival? Email [email protected], and we'll add it to the list.