Comprehensive guide to festival season
From zucchini and tomatoes to diverse cultures and hot air balloons, summer festival season is officially in full swing.
Why it matters: After two years of COVID-19 disruptions, there are celebrations planned for just about everything. Thousands of visitors are flocking to Central Ohio to welcome back many of our favorite yearly traditions.
- Some events serve as fundraisers for local groups or a good cause.
What's happening: Starting next weekend through the end of October, there's at least one festival every weekend.
- Many feature delicious food, and for some, that's the entire focus — so bring an empty stomach! We're looking at you, Mac and Cheese Festival attendees.
The list, in chronological order:
🍅 Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival: Aug. 4-6, Huber Park. Free!
☘️ Dublin Irish Festival: Aug. 5-7, Coffman Park. $15 daily or $35 weekend pass. Kids 10 and under free!
🎈 All Ohio Balloon Festival: Aug. 11-13, Union County Airport. $49 Thursday, $29 Friday and $11 Saturday.
💃 Festival Latino: Aug. 13-14, Genoa Park. Free!
🚚 Columbus Food Truck Festival: Aug. 19-21, Franklin County Fairgrounds. $5 daily or $10 weekend pass.
🇮🇳 India Festival: Aug. 20, Ohio Expo Center. $15.
🌍 Columbus African Festival: Aug. 20, Franklin Park. Free!
🎵 WonderBus Music & Arts Festival: Aug. 26-28, The Lawn at CAS. $99 daily, $159 two-day or $199 weekend pass.
🔥 Fiery Foods Festival: Aug. 27-28, Scioto Mile riverfront. $10. Kids 12 and under free!
🇬🇷 Columbus Greek Festival: Sept. 3-5, Annunciation Greek Greek Orthodox Church. $5 adults, $4 seniors (good all weekend). Kids 12 and under free!
💚 Obetz Zucchinifest: Sept. 2-5, Fortress Obetz. Free!
🍯 Lithopolis Honeyfest: Sept. 9-10. Free!
🇩🇪 Columbus Oktoberfest: Sept. 9-11, Ohio Expo Center and Ohio State Fairgrounds. Free!
🍂 Scarecrow Festival: Sept. 16-18, Washington Court House. Free!
🍺 Creekside Hops & Vines Festival: Sept. 17, Creekside Gahanna. $60, includes 16 tasting tickets and complimentary food.
☕ Columbus Coffee Festival: Sept. 24-25, Ohio Village. Join a waiting list to be notified when tickets go on sale.
🧀 Mac and Cheese Festival: Oct. 7, Easton Town Center. $25 adults, $10 ages 3-12. Kids under 3 free!
🇮🇹 Columbus Italian Festival: Oct. 7-9, streets surrounding St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. $10 daily or $15 weekend pass.
🎃 Circleville Pumpkin Show: Oct. 19-22. Free!
The bottom line: Living here (almost) guarantees you'll never be bored.
📬 Don't see your favorite festival? Email [email protected], and we'll add it to the list.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.