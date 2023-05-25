19 mins ago - Sports

Top golf pros return for Memorial Tournament

Tyler Buchanan
Billy Horschel and Jack Nicklaus shake hands after Billy won the Memorial Golf Tournament.

Billy Horschel shakes hands with Memorial Tournament host Jack Nicklaus after winning last year's event. Photo: Chris Condon/PGA TOUR

The world's best golfers return to Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin next week for the annual Memorial Tournament.

State of play: The event, founded by local golf legend Jack Nicklaus, dates back to 1976 and benefits a number of local children's charities.

  • Practice rounds are scheduled for Monday-Wednesday, with the four-day tournament beginning Thursday.

The intrigue: The PGA Tour increased the prize pool to a whopping $20 million, by far the most in its history a major jump from last year's $12 million purse.

Driving the news: The top five players on the Official World Golf Rankings are all headed back to Muirfield: Scottie Scheffler, John Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, along with Masters Tournament winners Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama.

  • Cantlay (2019 and 2021), Rahm (2020) and Matsuyama (2014) are all past Memorial winners.

If you go: Practice round tickets (sold in a set of three) are still available for $50 and a weeklong course entry badge is $240.

  • Children 18 and under admitted free with a ticketed adult (registration required).

Of note: You can also catch each round live on the Golf Channel and CBS Sports.

