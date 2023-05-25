Top golf pros return for Memorial Tournament
The world's best golfers return to Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin next week for the annual Memorial Tournament.
State of play: The event, founded by local golf legend Jack Nicklaus, dates back to 1976 and benefits a number of local children's charities.
- Practice rounds are scheduled for Monday-Wednesday, with the four-day tournament beginning Thursday.
The intrigue: The PGA Tour increased the prize pool to a whopping $20 million, by far the most in its history — a major jump from last year's $12 million purse.
Driving the news: The top five players on the Official World Golf Rankings are all headed back to Muirfield: Scottie Scheffler, John Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, along with Masters Tournament winners Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama.
- Cantlay (2019 and 2021), Rahm (2020) and Matsuyama (2014) are all past Memorial winners.
If you go: Practice round tickets (sold in a set of three) are still available for $50 and a weeklong course entry badge is $240.
- Children 18 and under admitted free with a ticketed adult (registration required).
Of note: You can also catch each round live on the Golf Channel and CBS Sports.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.