The world's best golfers are in Dublin this week for the 47th Memorial Tournament.

Here's a quick guide that will help if tourney talk comes up at happy hour or your next Zoom meeting.

The big picture: The Memorial is Ohio's biggest golf tournament each year and features one of the PGA Tour's biggest prize purses ($12 million).

Last year's winner, Patrick Cantlay, took home a cool $1.7 million.

The tournament supports numerous local charities, including Nationwide Children's Hospital.

The course: Muirfield Village Golf Club, a challenging course designed by none other than Jack Nicklaus.

"The Golden Bear" won the tournament in 1977 and 1984.

The field: Cantlay is back to defend his victory against 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama and top golfers like Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and others.

Notably absent is Tiger Woods, the five-time Memorial winner who now plays a limited tournament schedule after a 2021 car crash.

The intrigue: Rain is something of a Memorial tradition, which some attribute to "The Curse of Chief Leatherlips."

Indeed, rain is on the horizon for the opening round on Thursday.

If you go: Practice round tickets are still available today and tomorrow at various course entrances.