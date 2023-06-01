2023 Pride Month events in Central Ohio

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Pride Month celebrations kick off today in support of the region's LGBTQ+ community.

Details: The main events, organized by Stonewall Columbus Pride, will include a two-day Festival & Resource Fair on June 16 and 17 at Goodale Park.

The annual Pride March steps off 10:30am June 17 at the corner of Broad and High streets.

Other events:

Bexley Pride Walk: 5:30pm Friday, Capital University lawn.

Worthington Sunday Funday: Noon-5pm Sunday, Worthington Historic District.

Pride on Pearl: 4-9pm June 10, Gay and Pearl streets.

Budd's Bazaar: 11am-4pm June 10, Budd Dairy Food Hall.

Westerville Pride: 2-8pm June 10, 21 S. State St.

Hilliard Pride: Noon-3pm June 10, Station Park.

Pride New Albany Market: Noon-5pm June 10. BrewDog New Albany.

Upper Arlington Pride: 1-5pm June 11, Sunny 95 Park.

Pride Bar Crawl: 4-10pm June 17. Check in at Howl at the Moon. $15-20.

Bat-n-Rouge Charity Drag Softball: Noon-6pm June 18, Dodge Park. $10.

Reynoldsburg Pride: 4-8pm June 24, Huber Park.

Rainbow Dublin: Noon-3pm June 24, Riverside Crossing Park.