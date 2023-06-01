1 hour ago - Things to Do

2023 Pride Month events in Central Ohio

Alissa Widman Neese
Illustration of a cardinal holding a pride flag in its beak.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

Pride Month celebrations kick off today in support of the region's LGBTQ+ community.

Details: The main events, organized by Stonewall Columbus Pride, will include a two-day Festival & Resource Fair on June 16 and 17 at Goodale Park.

  • The annual Pride March steps off 10:30am June 17 at the corner of Broad and High streets.

Other events:

Bexley Pride Walk: 5:30pm Friday, Capital University lawn.

Worthington Sunday Funday: Noon-5pm Sunday, Worthington Historic District.

Pride on Pearl: 4-9pm June 10, Gay and Pearl streets.

Budd's Bazaar: 11am-4pm June 10, Budd Dairy Food Hall.

Westerville Pride: 2-8pm June 10, 21 S. State St.

Hilliard Pride: Noon-3pm June 10, Station Park.

Pride New Albany Market: Noon-5pm June 10. BrewDog New Albany.

Upper Arlington Pride: 1-5pm June 11, Sunny 95 Park.

Pride Bar Crawl: 4-10pm June 17. Check in at Howl at the Moon. $15-20.

Bat-n-Rouge Charity Drag Softball: Noon-6pm June 18, Dodge Park. $10.

Reynoldsburg Pride: 4-8pm June 24, Huber Park.

Rainbow Dublin: Noon-3pm June 24, Riverside Crossing Park.

