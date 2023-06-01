2023 Pride Month events in Central Ohio
Pride Month celebrations kick off today in support of the region's LGBTQ+ community.
Details: The main events, organized by Stonewall Columbus Pride, will include a two-day Festival & Resource Fair on June 16 and 17 at Goodale Park.
- The annual Pride March steps off 10:30am June 17 at the corner of Broad and High streets.
Other events:
Bexley Pride Walk: 5:30pm Friday, Capital University lawn.
Worthington Sunday Funday: Noon-5pm Sunday, Worthington Historic District.
Pride on Pearl: 4-9pm June 10, Gay and Pearl streets.
Budd's Bazaar: 11am-4pm June 10, Budd Dairy Food Hall.
Westerville Pride: 2-8pm June 10, 21 S. State St.
Hilliard Pride: Noon-3pm June 10, Station Park.
Pride New Albany Market: Noon-5pm June 10. BrewDog New Albany.
Upper Arlington Pride: 1-5pm June 11, Sunny 95 Park.
Pride Bar Crawl: 4-10pm June 17. Check in at Howl at the Moon. $15-20.
Bat-n-Rouge Charity Drag Softball: Noon-6pm June 18, Dodge Park. $10.
Reynoldsburg Pride: 4-8pm June 24, Huber Park.
Rainbow Dublin: Noon-3pm June 24, Riverside Crossing Park.
