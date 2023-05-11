Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Columbus is rolling out an incentive program to encourage residents to buy an electric bike.

Why it matters: E-bikes are seen as cheaper, greener alternatives to car travel and increased ridership can help Columbus reach its goal of reducing local emissions.

Pedaling the news: Columbus is investing $250,000 in rebates for e-bike purchases from local bicycle shops.

Rebates will be given out on a sliding scale for residents with annual household incomes of up to $150,000.

An online application process will open soon.

The big picture: E-bikes are growing in popularity, but the extra speed and convenience comes at a cost — even basic models can run north of $1,000.

Other cities like Denver and Austin have seen success with their own rebate programs.

Congress is also considering a federal tax credit that would cover up to 30% of an e-bike's cost, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick writes.

What we're hearing: Numerous local riders tell Axios Columbus they have embraced e-bikes for short errands and recreational trips, particularly during the warm weather months:

🏋️‍♂️ Chris Kimmet, an Upper Arlington financial planner, rides his Rad Runner e-bike around the neighborhood and to his gym in Grandview Heights.

He says there's no learning curve to using them: "just get on and ride."

🏒 Kyle Arnott, who spent years firing the goal cannon at Jackets games, rents e-bikes through the CoGo bike share program to reach the Arena District.

"You can feel yourself chewing through any inclines with ease," he says.

🚗 And Kelley Freeman says her family downsized to one car after she bought an e-bike to commute to and from work.

What they're saying: Riders want to see Columbus take additional steps toward becoming a bike-friendly city.

Trevin Flickinger, who says his e-bike has "saved [him] a lot on gas money," is among those pushing for more protected bicycle lanes.

"If we don't have the necessary, safe bike infrastructure across the city for folks, then the program is going to be a lot less effective than it can be."

Be smart: If you're looking to test ride an e-bike, Columbus is currently offering free one-year CoGo bike share memberships with use of a sign-up promo code.