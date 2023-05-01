Get outside: A spring to-do list for Central Ohio
Pulling yourself out of hibernation mode is easier said than done, especially when our unpredictable Midwest weather swings 30° from one day to the next.
Why it matters: It's May, and we're all ready to put the cold and rain behind us, right?
- Thankfully, encouraging signs of spring are popping up around Central Ohio, just like the colorful tulips and daffodils springing up from the ground.
Here are some of the best local springtime traditions to get you out and about:
🧑🌾 Browse a Farmers Market
We've got one every day of the week! Markets in Clintonville, Dublin, German Village and Worthington are already open this weekend, with others coming later this month.
😋 Visit the Food Truck Food Court
Starting this week, breakfast food trucks will roll into the Columbus Commons every Wednesday morning. On Thursdays, they offer lunch — and Alissa recommends Cupzilla Korean barbecue.
- 7:30-10:30am Wednesdays and 11am-2pm Thursdays through October.
- 160 S. High St. Free!
🍿 See a drive-in movie
The classic South Drive-in Theatre shows double features every weekend, one family-friendly and one for adults. Come early and grill out, bring snacks, or buy popcorn ($3-7) or candy ($2.50).
- Follow their Facebook page for showtimes.
- 3050 S. High St. $5-10, kids 3 and under free!
🌸 Get outside
Spring is the perfect time to take in our local Metro Parks. We recommend Inniswood Metro Gardens, a spot with lots of seasonal blooms.
- 940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville.
- A calendar of May events at all Metro Parks. Free!
🍽️ Eat outside
It's patio season! Splurge for a date night with delectable outdoor dining, such as Lindey's (German Village), The Top (Bexley) or Vaso (Dublin).
- Or take a walking tour with Columbus Food Adventures, which offers its full tour slate this time of year, including one for taco trucks. $62-68.
🍺 Drink outside
It's DORA season, too! While places like Oddfellows and BrewDog are known for their epic drinking patios, many area communities morph into one giant patio this time of year.
- Our list of Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas, plus details on the recently expanded Arena District zone.
🦒 Explore Africa
The Heart of Africa savanna is full of animals again, a sure sign of spring at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. Feed giraffes and see zebras, gazelles, ostriches and more in an outdoor exhibit.
- Bonus: A new baby giraffe!
- 9am-5pm. $17-30. Kids under 3 free! (Closes at 6pm starting May 27.)
⚾ Root for the home team
You don't need to be a baseball fan to enjoy a night at Huntington Park. The Clippers offer loads of promotions like fireworks nights (starting May 27), celebrity appearances and iconic 10-cent hot dogs every Tuesday.
- May schedule. $8-21.
