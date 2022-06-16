2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Food Truck Tour: Cupzilla at Columbus Commons

Alissa Widman Neese
A close-up of a cup of Cupzilla Korean barbecue
A Cupzilla C-Cup with cheese sauce at the Food Truck Food Court. Photos: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

👋 Alissa here. One of my favorite summer traditions as a downtown employee was braving the heat in business casual attire for a food truck lunch.

  • Many folks work from home now, but the weekly Food Truck Food Court lives on — and I decided to swing by recently for old times' sake.

What's happening: Every Thursday, the Columbus Commons hosts a handful of trucks alongside permanent fixtures Tortilla and Jeni's.

What I ate: My food-truck first love, Cupzilla's Korean barbecue.

  • They pack a lot into one $12 bowl, with perfectly layered lettuce, rice, rice noodles, meat and sauces on a spicy scale of 1-5.
  • The traditional, tender chicken is my favorite. They also offer pork, tofu and fried chicken.

My take: It's all about the noodles. They're the strangely slimy, yet delicious glue that holds this on-the-go meal together.

  • You can add cheese sauce for an extra $1, but I prefer the original, without the cheddar flavor competing for my taste buds' attention.

If you go: 11am-2pm Thursdays through October.

  • It's worth the commute, but I won't blame you if you wait to go on a less toasty Thursday.

🥤 Pro tip: Drinks are only sold at vending machines. They accept credit cards.

🍳 Bonus: The Commons also hosts breakfast trucks from 7:30-10:30am on Wednesdays through August. I'm sure they're great, but I'm not an early riser.

  • Let me know how they taste!
The view from a line outside the Cupzilla food truck
Cupzilla is worth the wait, especially since the truck blasts catchy K-pop tunes.
