Food Truck Tour: Cupzilla at Columbus Commons

👋 Alissa here. One of my favorite summer traditions as a downtown employee was braving the heat in business casual attire for a food truck lunch.

Many folks work from home now, but the weekly Food Truck Food Court lives on — and I decided to swing by recently for old times' sake.

What's happening: Every Thursday, the Columbus Commons hosts a handful of trucks alongside permanent fixtures Tortilla and Jeni's.

What I ate: My food-truck first love, Cupzilla's Korean barbecue.

They pack a lot into one $12 bowl, with perfectly layered lettuce, rice, rice noodles, meat and sauces on a spicy scale of 1-5.

The traditional, tender chicken is my favorite. They also offer pork, tofu and fried chicken.

My take: It's all about the noodles. They're the strangely slimy, yet delicious glue that holds this on-the-go meal together.

You can add cheese sauce for an extra $1, but I prefer the original, without the cheddar flavor competing for my taste buds' attention.

If you go: 11am-2pm Thursdays through October.

It's worth the commute, but I won't blame you if you wait to go on a less toasty Thursday.

🥤 Pro tip: Drinks are only sold at vending machines. They accept credit cards.

🍳 Bonus: The Commons also hosts breakfast trucks from 7:30-10:30am on Wednesdays through August. I'm sure they're great, but I'm not an early riser.

Let me know how they taste!