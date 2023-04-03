Columbus Clippers will feature robots, "The Office" stars in 2023

The Columbus Clippers are a Triple-A minor league affiliate, one step below the Cleveland Guardians. Photo: Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Be it a future All-Star, a squirrel chase or cast members of "The Office," you're bound to see something entertaining during a trip to Huntington Park this season.

Driving the news (outta the park): The Clippers' 2023 home opener is tomorrow.

That's right: The first home game is Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night. Oh, the hedonism.

State of play: Single-game tickets start at $8, with mini and season-long packages available.

What's back: Third-year manager Andy Tracy and a slate of traditional game promos, including Dollar Wednesdays and Thirsty Thursdays.

"The Office" regular Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer) returns for a fan meet-and-greet on May 19. She'll be followed by an appearance from Leslie David Baker (Stanley Hudson) on July 28.

Also back is the pitch clock to keep games moving, an idea that got called up to the big leagues this year.

Other dates we're eyeing: The Negro Leagues Summer Series on May 28, featuring specialty Columbus Blue Birds jerseys honoring the Negro National League team founded here in 1933.

🐶 Puppypalooza games on May 3 and Sept. 21.

🎆 Fireworks nights on May 27, June 10, July 15, July 29, Aug. 5 and Sept. 9.

What's new: Robot umpires!

Starting later this month, weekday games will feature an electronic strike zone and a human behind the plate announcing the computer's calls.

On weekends, umps will call balls and strikes as normal, and teams can challenge disputed pitch results.

One player to watch: Keep an eye on Bo Naylor, a Canadian catcher whose brother Josh is already the Guardians' everyday first baseman.

If all goes well, the younger Naylor will get a little more seasoning in the Arena District before catching the bus up Route 71 this summer.

If things go really well, you'll brag in 20 years about having seen Bo as a skinny prospect.