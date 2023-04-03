Columbus Clippers will feature robots, "The Office" stars in 2023
Be it a future All-Star, a squirrel chase or cast members of "The Office," you're bound to see something entertaining during a trip to Huntington Park this season.
Driving the news (outta the park): The Clippers' 2023 home opener is tomorrow.
- That's right: The first home game is Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night. Oh, the hedonism.
State of play: Single-game tickets start at $8, with mini and season-long packages available.
What's back: Third-year manager Andy Tracy and a slate of traditional game promos, including Dollar Wednesdays and Thirsty Thursdays.
- "The Office" regular Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer) returns for a fan meet-and-greet on May 19. She'll be followed by an appearance from Leslie David Baker (Stanley Hudson) on July 28.
- Also back is the pitch clock to keep games moving, an idea that got called up to the big leagues this year.
Other dates we're eyeing: The Negro Leagues Summer Series on May 28, featuring specialty Columbus Blue Birds jerseys honoring the Negro National League team founded here in 1933.
- 🐶 Puppypalooza games on May 3 and Sept. 21.
- 🎆 Fireworks nights on May 27, June 10, July 15, July 29, Aug. 5 and Sept. 9.
What's new: Robot umpires!
- Starting later this month, weekday games will feature an electronic strike zone and a human behind the plate announcing the computer's calls.
- On weekends, umps will call balls and strikes as normal, and teams can challenge disputed pitch results.
One player to watch: Keep an eye on Bo Naylor, a Canadian catcher whose brother Josh is already the Guardians' everyday first baseman.
- If all goes well, the younger Naylor will get a little more seasoning in the Arena District before catching the bus up Route 71 this summer.
- If things go really well, you'll brag in 20 years about having seen Bo as a skinny prospect.
