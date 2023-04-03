22 mins ago - Things to Do

Columbus Clippers will feature robots, "The Office" stars in 2023

Tyler Buchanan
Columbus Clippers baseball hats and gloves on a dugout bench.

The Columbus Clippers are a Triple-A minor league affiliate, one step below the Cleveland Guardians. Photo: Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Be it a future All-Star, a squirrel chase or cast members of "The Office," you're bound to see something entertaining during a trip to Huntington Park this season.

Driving the news (outta the park): The Clippers' 2023 home opener is tomorrow.

  • That's right: The first home game is Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night. Oh, the hedonism.

State of play: Single-game tickets start at $8, with mini and season-long packages available.

What's back: Third-year manager Andy Tracy and a slate of traditional game promos, including Dollar Wednesdays and Thirsty Thursdays.

  • "The Office" regular Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer) returns for a fan meet-and-greet on May 19. She'll be followed by an appearance from Leslie David Baker (Stanley Hudson) on July 28.
  • Also back is the pitch clock to keep games moving, an idea that got called up to the big leagues this year.

Other dates we're eyeing: The Negro Leagues Summer Series on May 28, featuring specialty Columbus Blue Birds jerseys honoring the Negro National League team founded here in 1933.

  • 🐶 Puppypalooza games on May 3 and Sept. 21.
  • 🎆 Fireworks nights on May 27, June 10, July 15, July 29, Aug. 5 and Sept. 9.

What's new: Robot umpires!

  • Starting later this month, weekday games will feature an electronic strike zone and a human behind the plate announcing the computer's calls.
  • On weekends, umps will call balls and strikes as normal, and teams can challenge disputed pitch results.

One player to watch: Keep an eye on Bo Naylor, a Canadian catcher whose brother Josh is already the Guardians' everyday first baseman.

  • If all goes well, the younger Naylor will get a little more seasoning in the Arena District before catching the bus up Route 71 this summer.
  • If things go really well, you'll brag in 20 years about having seen Bo as a skinny prospect.
Catcher Bo Naylor prepares to receive a throw.
Clippers catcher Bo Naylor played for Team Canada in the recent World Baseball Classic. Photo: Chris Coduto/Getty Images
