Huntington Park's hecklers are going to have to find a new target this season.

Driving the news: The Columbus Clippers and all other Triple-A baseball teams are switching to the Automated Balls and Strikes System in 2023, Axios Sports' Kendall Baker writes.

Why it matters: It's only fitting that our high-tech city would help test the biggest on-field advancement to hit pro baseball since instant replay.

After all, we're already the home of robotic delivery vehicles, servers, and even french fry cooks.

The big picture: Major League Baseball commonly experiments with rule changes and new technology at the minor league level before instituting them in the big leagues.

Recent examples at Huntington Park include pitch clocks, larger bases and baseballs with an improved grip.

Details: The Automated Balls and Strikes System will be deployed in two different ways this season depending on the stadium, ESPN reports. It's not yet clear which is headed to Columbus.

Some stadiums will use an electronic strike zone, with a human umpire behind the plate relaying the computer's calls.

Others will feature a "challenge system" — human umps will continue calling balls and strikes, but teams will get at least three challenges per game.

Our take: Automation has its detractors and baseball purists loathe seeing the game further retreat from its pastoral roots, but we see this as a win-win.

Every call will be accurate and human umpires still get to keep their jobs.

We'd love it even more if Huntington Park installed robots that would help make the Dime-A-Dog lines go faster. Pretty please?

⚾ What's next: The Clippers open their 2023 home schedule on April 4 against the Charlotte Knights.