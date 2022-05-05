We tried it: Ramen served by a robot

A boy gasped as the waiter wheeled over his dinner. "That's a Roomba! A Roomba has our food!"

Adults smirked and recorded videos while the little white robots with blinking blue eyes carefully maneuvered around tables, never spilling a single drop of hot ramen broth.

What's happening: More restaurants are dabbling in automation, which means robots preparing or serving meals could someday be commonplace. A new Dublin-area restaurant, Hiro Ramen & Tea, has already embraced the future.

Why it matters: For businesses, automation means lower payrolls and guaranteed staff amid a labor shortage. For customers, it ensures consistent food and service.

Plus, who doesn't want to be greeted by a real-life Wall-E? You can't help but smile.

How it works: At Hiro, customers scan QR codes linked to their tables to place orders. An employee loads food onto the robot and it follows a pre-programmed path to deliver it.

Push a button upon receipt and it retreats to the kitchen.

Mala Hotpot near Hilliard also uses the machines from Keenon Robotics, which cost $13,000 each, per ThisWeek News.

Between the lines: It's unlikely we'll abandon human employees entirely, Jeff Burnstein, president of the Association for Advancing Automation, tells Axios.

Ideally, humans could focus on personalizing customers' experiences, while robots do repetitive kitchen runs and mundane tasks.

What they're saying: "The technology is finally at a point where it can work side-by-side with people safely," Burnstein says. "If there's a labor shortage, that might be the difference between actually being open and not."

The big picture: Columbus-based White Castle is testing Flippy 2, a robot fry cook that can juggle fryer baskets and flip burgers.

A fleet of Grubhub food-delivery rovers have roamed Ohio State's campus since last year. They're so popular they inspired a fan Instagram with nearly 10,000 followers and Etsy merch.

A Cartken food delivery robot, a model new to Ohio State this spring. Photo courtesy of OSU

What's next: While front-end automation, such as order kiosks, are becoming ubiquitous, robot meal preparation is the next food service frontier, Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson writes.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: Hiro's robots are as efficient as they are adorable. I was mesmerized, giggling every time one announced "your delicious meal is here."

We aren't quite to the point of a full robot takeover — human employees were still busing tables and prepping food — so go check it out while it's still a novelty.