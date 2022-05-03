The fry cook is a droid

As labor shortages continue to bedevil the food service industry, robots are transforming how restaurants cook french fries, brew coffee, fry tortilla chips and grill burgers.

Why it matters: "Smarter" back-of-the-house machines are helping companies serve more consistent food — and more batches of it — in safer and more virus-proof kitchens.

For humans, this means fewer grease burns and goof-ups tied to juggling too many orders.

For employers, it means lower payrolls and the luxury of shifting workers to customer-facing positions.

Driving the news: Now that front-of-the-house automation has grown ubiquitous — we almost expect to order food through a kiosk — some of the biggest innovations in quick-serve restaurants are in meal preparation.

Robots with artificial intelligence don't just blindly plop mounds of hash browns into a deep fryer: They can tell if a basket handle is askew or the oil is too hot and correct the problem.

Machines are taking over a lot of mundane tasks that are prone to human error, like monitoring refrigerator conditions, cleaning exhaust hoods and disposing of fry oil.

Big chains like Burger King and McDonald's have "innovation teams" looking at how robotics can improve all aspects of the operation.

Details: Flippy, a burger-flipping droid made by a company called Miso Robotics, has been making a splash at CaliBurger, which is showcasing Flippy's talents at its store in Pasadena.

Chains like White Castle and Jack-in-the-Box are using a next-generation machine called Flippy 2.

It's a ceiling-mounted automated fry station with a robotic arm that can turn out food round-the-clock and distinguish between a chicken wing and a nugget.

Miso Robotics also makes machines like Chippy, which turns out tortilla chips for Chipotle, and CookRight Coffee, which monitors the temperature and quantity of coffee in urns for Panera Bread.

Sweetgreen recently purchased a Boston-based kitchen robotics company called Spyce Foods, spun out of MIT, which churns out bowls of food in automated woks.

The big picture: "We're trying to fundamentally transform how food is prepared," Mike Bell, CEO of Miso Robotics, tells Axios. "The vision behind all this is to have a fully integrated platform of both hardware and software."

Flippy 2 prepares chicken wings. Photo courtesy of Miso Robotics

What they're saying: "Humans are pretty bad at managing food timers when there's eight of them beeping and buzzing" in very short time spans, Bell says.

"So if you're 10 or 15 seconds late," the food is too brown and crisp, and "if you're 10 seconds early, it's kind of wilted and not that good."

His Flippy 2 can turn out hundreds of perfectly-timed baskets of food without complaint, Bell says. "All the human has to do is receive the cooked food at the other end of the fry station."

What's next: A new product from Miso called Sippy can dispense soft drinks and seal the cups with lids; future products might be able to scoop ice cream or prepare frozen drinks.

"We're asked all the time about all forms of food prep — putting items on pizza, assembling sandwiches," Bell tells Axios. "There's just a ton of opportunities."

