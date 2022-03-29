The hamburger vending machine has arrived

We found a pizza vending machine. There are plenty of cupcake vending machines out there. Now, it is the hamburger's time.

Why it matters: As more of our favorite foods are pressed into service as insert-a-coin-and-wait-for-it items, will the shopping mall food court ever be the same?

Goodbye, fast-food labor costs.

Driving the news: A company called RoboBurger sells a machine that will make you a burger with custom toppings — from "grass and vegetarian fed 100% Angus beef, always antibiotic-free, raised with no artificial growth hormones" — in 6 minutes for $6.99.

Not just a vending machine, the RoboBurger is "a whole kitchen shoved into 12 square feet," Dan Braido, co-founder of the company, tells NorthJersey.com, a news site.

The first one was just installed in the Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City. The company sees the next RoboBurgers going to bars, college campuses, airports, hospitals, rest stops, etc.

"The touch screen allows you to order a classic burger with ketchup, mustard and cheese, or customize the burger to remove any of those ingredients if you choose," NorthJersey.com says.

How it works: RoboBurger, which calls its contraption a "chef in a box," says its mechanical culinary artist "goes through five distinct operations while cooking the burger, mimicking the process chefs use in real restaurants."

First, the robot places the patty on a griddle and grills it on both sides.

It toasts the bun and adds the condiments.

Then it assembles the burger and delivers it to the diner in a cute cardboard box.

The company says its machine "is equipped with a complex, miniature kitchen consisting of a refrigeration system to keep ingredients fresh, a griddle to cook and a dishwasher system to allow the unit to self-clean, making it the first machine of its kind."

RoboBurger says it's "the only hot food vending machine certified by the National Sanitary Foundation to the highest U.S. food safety regulations."

Of note: RoboBurger isn't the only hamburger vending machine on the market. A company called Botast says that its Smart Burger Vending Machine is the first, and a Google search shows that there are other machines that seem to be in use in Japan and China.