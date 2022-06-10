Where to find the best farmers markets in Central Ohio
Summer in Ohio means fresh strawberries, bags of kettle corn and spending way too much money at the local farmers market.
🔍 If you're in the mood for summertime treats that support local vendors, we've found one for nearly every day of the week!
Monday: Prairie Twp. Farmers Market, 5955 W. Broad St., Galloway.
- 4-7pm through Sep. 19.
Tuesday: Market on the Green, 105 Norton Park Drive, Whitehall.
- 4-7pm through Aug. 30.
Wednesday: Franklin Park Conservatory Farmers Market in the Wells Barn parking lot, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus.
- 3:30-6:30pm through Sept. 21.
Thursday: Healthy New Albany Farmers Market, 200 Market St., New Albany.
- 4-7pm through Sept. 15.
Friday: Downtown Pearl Market, Pearl and Gay streets, Columbus.
- 10:30am-2pm through Oct. 28.
Saturday: Downtown Farmers Market at North Market, 59 Spruce St., Columbus.
- 8am-noon through Oct. 29.
Sunday: A great day to support local produce businesses. Some recommendations:
- Kuhlwein's Farm Market & Deli, Hilliard.
- HTH Farm Market, West Dublin Granville Road. Proceeds benefit the Hope Thru Housing residential substance abuse program.
- Witten Farm Market, Winchester Pike.
Pro tip: Check a market's website ahead of time for special activities and a full schedule, as some take off for summer holidays.
- Websites also give details on accepting SNAP/WIC, ProducePerks and other programs.
