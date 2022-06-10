Summer in Ohio means fresh strawberries, bags of kettle corn and spending way too much money at the local farmers market.

🔍 If you're in the mood for summertime treats that support local vendors, we've found one for nearly every day of the week!

Monday: Prairie Twp. Farmers Market, 5955 W. Broad St., Galloway.

4-7pm through Sep. 19.

Tuesday: Market on the Green, 105 Norton Park Drive, Whitehall.

4-7pm through Aug. 30.

Wednesday: Franklin Park Conservatory Farmers Market in the Wells Barn parking lot, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus.

3:30-6:30pm through Sept. 21.

Thursday: Healthy New Albany Farmers Market, 200 Market St., New Albany.

4-7pm through Sept. 15.

Friday: Downtown Pearl Market, Pearl and Gay streets, Columbus.

10:30am-2pm through Oct. 28.

Saturday: Downtown Farmers Market at North Market, 59 Spruce St., Columbus.

8am-noon through Oct. 29.

Sunday: A great day to support local produce businesses. Some recommendations:

Pro tip: Check a market's website ahead of time for special activities and a full schedule, as some take off for summer holidays.