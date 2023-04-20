Data: Chain Store Guide; Note: Stores under the same brand name have been combined, e.g., Walmart and Walmart Supercenter; Chart: Axios Visuals

Kroger remains the top grocery store for Columbus-area residents, per the latest data from the sales-tracking firm Chain Store Guide.

Why it matters: The area's 10 leading grocery chains are competing for loyal shoppers who are increasingly likely to spend their money on dining out instead.

People spent 21% more on dining out than they did on groceries last year, Axios' Nathan Bomey reports.

State of play: Cincinnati-based Kroger, with dozens of stores throughout the region, dominated with 38.9% of our local market share in 2022.

That's almost double No. 2 Walmart, which grew slightly from an 18.8% market share in 2021 to 20.7% last year.

Meijer, Giant Eagle and Costco once again round out the top five.

Zoom out: Walmart is the nation's No. 1 chain, with 25.2% of the national market share, and is the top grocer in Cleveland.

Yes, but: In many cities, local and regional favorites can give the big box stores a run for their money, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Erin Davis report.

Regional chain Kroger is also the leading grocer in fellow Axios Local cities Atlanta, Detroit and Nashville.

The intrigue: Kroger isn't just for grocery shopping anymore. Three area stores — in Clintonville, Dublin and Gahanna — now offer food halls with to-go dining. That's in addition to the clothing, furniture and home decor that Kroger Marketplace stores have started offering in recent years.

What we're watching: Three local Whole Foods Market stores combine for a small slice of our area's market share, but that may be changing.

Amazon, which acquired Whole Foods in 2017, wants to dramatically expand the grocery wing of its commerce empire, Richard Collings and Kimberly Chin write for Axios Pro Retail Deals (🔒).

📬 Flashback: We learned that Kroger was also our readers' preference in a 2021 survey.

But if you're a newer reader, we want to know: Is Kroger your favorite too? Why? Or do you shop somewhere else? Email [email protected] .