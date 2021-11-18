Nov 18, 2021 - Food and Drink
Your favorite place to grocery shop
Alissa Widman Neese
Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

It appears most of our readers plan on going Krogering when they stock up on their Thanksgiving groceries.

By the numbers: The results of our grocery store survey are in and, overwhelmingly, our readers are loyal to the Cincinnati-based chain.

Your take: Though Kroger crushed the competition, many of you made cases for local favorites that our survey missed — especially Lucky's Market, Weiland's Market and Fresh Thyme — when voting using the "other" option.

  • Several of you noted that you shop around, too, because you can't always get everything you need at one place.

Of note: Nearly 40 cents of every dollar spent in grocery stories in the Columbus region goes to Kroger, according to grocery revenue data Axios analyzed from the sales-tracking firm Chain Store Guide.

  • In that data, Walmart was second at just over 18 cents and Meijer was third at 9 cents.

Alissa's pick: Kroger always has a great selection, especially fresh produce. I have to agree with our readers on this one! 👍

🙏 Thank you to the 283 subscribers who participated in our first survey! Our next one is coming Friday.

