How to conquer your 2023 resolutions

New Year's resolutions are easy to make but can be difficult to actually achieve.

Our suggestions for some local inspiration and motivation:

🌳 Get outside more

💰 Save money

👀 See something new

🧑‍🍳 Learn a new skill

Create a culinary masterpiece at a Columbus State Community College cooking class.

Glide into the new year with ice skating lessons at The Chiller.

Get crafty with Columbus Recreation and Parks, which offers classes on woodworking, knitting, ceramics, painting and more.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: I'm kicking off 2023 by decluttering the house one room at a time. Like Monica from "Friends," I'm a neat freak with a lot of secret messy hiding spaces.