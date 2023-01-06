2 hours ago - News
How to conquer your 2023 resolutions
New Year's resolutions are easy to make but can be difficult to actually achieve.
- Our suggestions for some local inspiration and motivation:
🌳 Get outside more
- Enjoy some fresh air via these great winter hike and walking trail options.
- Sign up for a free Metro Parks program, such as birding, geocaching or archery.
- For those with cardio goals, try joining a local running group and registering for an upcoming race.
💰 Save money
- Find free admission at places like the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum, or snag a Columbus library card to "check out" free tickets to the zoo, symphony, art museum, Clippers baseball and more.
- Get free financial counseling through the Columbus Financial Empowerment Center or free financial wellness courses offered by some area credit unions.
👀 See something new
- Discover a hidden-in-plain-sight gem such as the The Anti-Saloon League Museum or Perkins Observatory.
- Try new food halls like the Trolley District's East Market and the North Market at Bridge Park in Dublin.
- Or catch a great view of planes arriving and taking off from the outdoor patio at Edison Brewing Company.
🧑🍳 Learn a new skill
- Create a culinary masterpiece at a Columbus State Community College cooking class.
- Glide into the new year with ice skating lessons at The Chiller.
- Get crafty with Columbus Recreation and Parks, which offers classes on woodworking, knitting, ceramics, painting and more.
💭 Alissa's thought bubble: I'm kicking off 2023 by decluttering the house one room at a time. Like Monica from "Friends," I'm a neat freak with a lot of secret messy hiding spaces.
- If you're doing the same and need a place to donate — or want to find gently used treasures and save money — check out our guide to local thrifting.
