How to conquer your 2023 resolutions

Tyler Buchanan
New Year's resolutions are easy to make but can be difficult to actually achieve.

  • Our suggestions for some local inspiration and motivation:

🌳 Get outside more

💰 Save money

👀 See something new

🧑‍🍳 Learn a new skill

  • Create a culinary masterpiece at a Columbus State Community College cooking class.
  • Glide into the new year with ice skating lessons at The Chiller.
  • Get crafty with Columbus Recreation and Parks, which offers classes on woodworking, knitting, ceramics, painting and more.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: I'm kicking off 2023 by decluttering the house one room at a time. Like Monica from "Friends," I'm a neat freak with a lot of secret messy hiding spaces.

  • If you're doing the same and need a place to donate — or want to find gently used treasures and save money — check out our guide to local thrifting.
